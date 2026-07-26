Dharmendra Pradhan Joins a Rare List: Union Ministers Who Resigned After Major Controversies

After weeks of student protests at Jantar Mantar over the NEET paper leak controversy, the Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned from the Union Cabinet on July 25, 2026. This came after growing demand for accountability over alleged irregularities in one of India’s biggest entrance examinations.

The protest gained new shape after activist Sonam Wangchuk joined the movement and sat on a hunger strike that lasted for 26 days and became the major symbol of the campaign. For many protesters, Pradhan’s resignation was the main demand. After sustained pressure from students and public groups, he finally stepped down.

The move has once again started discussions about political responsibility in India. While ministers leaving office after controversies is uncommon, there have been several important examples since Independence.

Lal Bahadur Shastri Resigned After Ariyalur Train Accident

When we hear the word accountability, the first big name that comes to mind is Lal Bahadur Shastri, who resigned from the position of Union Railway Minister. This came after a major Ariyalur train accident that took place in Tamil Nadu, which killed over 150 people.

He believed that being the Railway Minister, it was his moral responsibility for the tragedy. Although Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru initially did not want to accept his resingation, however, Shastri remained firm and eventually left office. He became the first minister who accepted responsibility and set an example of accountability in Indian politics.

T.T. Krishnamachari’s Resignation After Mundhra Scandal

Union Finance Minister T.T. Krishnamachari resigned in 1958 after the Mundhra scandal, which involved allegations of financial wrongdoing linked to government investments. He later returned as Finance Minister in 1963. However, he resigned again in 1965 after questions were raised over allegations of favouritism and an inquiry was considered into the matter.

V.K. Krishna Menon Quit After 1962 War Criticism

V.K. Krishna Menon resigned as Defence Minister in November 1962 after India’s defeat in the Sino-Indian War. The government faced heavy criticism over military preparedness and defence planning. Public anger increased pressure on Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, leading to Menon’s exit from the defence ministry. His resignation was seen as taking responsibility for the failures exposed during the conflict.

V.P. Singh Left Cabinet Over Defence Deal Allegations

In 1987, V.P. Singh resigned as Defence Minister after allegations emerged regarding commissions in a submarine purchase deal. His resignation came when investigations into the matter began. Later, in 1990, Singh also resigned as Prime Minister after his coalition government lost support.

Madhavrao Scindia Resigned Twice Over Controversies

Madhavrao Scindia stepped down from the Union Cabinet on two occasions. In 1993, he resigned as Civil Aviation Minister after a plane crash involving a leased Russian aircraft. He accepted moral responsibility for the accident. In 1996, he resigned again as Human Resource Development Minister after his name appeared during investigations linked to the Hawala case.

Nitish Kumar Quit After Gaisal Train Accident

Just like Shastri, Nitish Kumar also resigned from the position of Railway Minister after the Gaisal train collision in West Bengal that killed 290 people in 1999. He accepted responsibility for the accident and submitted his resignation to Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Shivraj Patil Resigned After 26/11 Security Failures

Union Home Minister Shivraj Patil also resigned from his position after facing criticism over security failures during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. Before that, he had faced other criticism as well for his public appearance after the serial blasts in 2008 when he changed outfits multiple times before addressing the media. The controversy affected public confidence, and Patil later stepped down, citing moral responsibility.

A. Raja Resigned During 2G Spectrum Controversy

A. Raja resigned as Communications and Information Technology Minister in 2010 after allegations linked to the 2G spectrum allocation case. The controversy became one of the biggest political issues of the time. Raja denied wrongdoing and said that his decisions followed policies created by the earlier government.

Dayanidhi Maran Quit Over Aircel-Maxis Allegations

Dayanidhi Maran resigned as Union Textiles Minister in 2011 after allegations connected to the Aircel-Maxis deal. The allegations claimed that pressure was used on telecom businessman C. Sivasankaran to sell his company stake. Maran denied the charges.

Pawan Kumar Bansal Left After Railway Bribery Case

Railway Minister Pawan Kumar Bansal resigned in 2013 after allegations that his nephew accepted a bribe linked to a Railway Board promotion matter. The controversy became one of the biggest corruption cases involving the Railway Ministry in recent years.

Ashwani Kumar Resigned During Coal Block Controversy

Union Law Minister Ashwani Kumar resigned in 2013 after criticism over the government’s handling of the coal block allocation investigation. The Supreme Court had raised concerns about changes made to an investigation report, increasing political pressure on the government.

M.J. Akbar Stepped Down After Sexual Harassment Allegations

MJ AKbar is also a prominent leader who served as the Minister of State for External Affairs until 17 October 2018, after several women accused him of sexual harassment. These allegations were part of the wider #MeToo movement going on across the world at that time. However, he denied all these allegations and later filed a defamation case against journalist Priya Ramani, who made such allegations against him.

Why Minister Resignations Remain Rare in India