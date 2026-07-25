Dharmendra Pradhan Resigns: Check his Career, Family, Net Worth and Will the Next Education Minister Also Be from Odisha?

Dharmendra Pradhan Political Career: From ABVP Activist to Cabinet Minister
- Elected MLA from Pallahara in Odisha in 2000.
- Won the Deogarh Lok Sabha seat in 2004.
- Served as National President of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM).
- Became BJP National Secretary and later National General Secretary.
- Entered the Rajya Sabha from Bihar and later represented Madhya Pradesh.
- Won the Sambalpur Lok Sabha seat in the 2024 General Election.
- Served as Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Steel, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship before taking charge of the Education Ministry in 2021.