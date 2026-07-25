Dharmendra Pradhan Resigns: Check his Career, Family, Net Worth and Will the Next Education Minister Also Be from Odisha?

The Union Education Minister, Dharmendra Pradhan, has submitted his resignation from the government headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, thus ending his tenure as the Union Minister for Education in light of increasing political pressures. This is one of the biggest political happenings in the education department since it has come in light of weeks-long protests all across the country due to paper leaks and irregularities in examinations. As per reports, Dharmendra Pradhan stated that he had to quit in the best interests of the students and not let politics enter the matter any further. This would lead to a cabinet shuffle and selection of his successor.

Even in the midst of political controversies and despite having quit, Dharmendra Pradhan has been one of the BJP’s most influential leaders for over two decades and has been in charge of several ministries and holds an important position within the party as well.

Dharmendra Pradhan Political Career: From ABVP Activist to Cabinet Minister

The political career of Dharmendra Pradhan began with the ABVP when he was a student in Odisha.

His political milestones include:

Elected MLA from Pallahara in Odisha in 2000.

Won the Deogarh Lok Sabha seat in 2004.

Served as National President of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM).

Became BJP National Secretary and later National General Secretary.

Entered the Rajya Sabha from Bihar and later represented Madhya Pradesh.

Won the Sambalpur Lok Sabha seat in the 2024 General Election.

Served as Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Steel, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship before taking charge of the Education Ministry in 2021.

Dharmendra Pradhan Family Background

Dharmendra Pradhan hails from a politically influential family from Odisha. His father, Debendra Pradhan, was a senior BJP politician and also served as Union Minister during the tenure of Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s cabinet. The elder Pradhan had made important contributions in terms of expanding the BJP in Odisha and was one of the important political personalities of Odisha.

Dharmendra Pradhan is married to Mridula Thakur Pradhan. They have two children, Naimisha Pradhan and Nishant Pradhan. In spite of his career as a national-level politician, he has stayed connected with his home state and is also considered to be one of the biggest leaders of the BJP in Odisha.

Dharmendra Pradhan Net Worth

As per election affidavits and other public declarations, the total declared asset value of Dharmendra Pradhan is believed to be around ₹4 crore, while his liabilities are comparatively low.

He has investments, movable and immovable assets, which make him one of the relatively modest Cabinet ministers in terms of declared net worth. It is also said that there has been no major criminal case registered against him, but according to the election affidavit, there are some pending cases as per the electoral guidelines.

Dharmendra Pradhan Native State

He was born on June 26, 1969, in Talcher, located in Odisha’s Angul district. He completed his higher education at Utkal University, where he earned a postgraduate degree in Anthropology. Throughout his career, Pradhan has remained closely associated with Odisha politics, even while serving in national leadership roles.

Major Achievements During His Ministerial Career

Over nearly a decade in the Union Cabinet, Dharmendra Pradhan handled several high-profile ministries. As Petroleum Minister, he was associated with the expansion of the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, LPG subsidy reforms and initiatives aimed at increasing household LPG coverage.

Later, as Education Minister, he oversaw the implementation of various reforms under the National Education Policy (NEP), digital education initiatives and skill development programmes. However, his tenure also witnessed criticism over examination management and recurring paper leak controversies that eventually culminated in his resignation.

Who Are the Contenders to Become the Next Education Minister?

With Dharmendra Pradhan stepping down, attention has shifted to the possible contenders for the Education Ministry. Although the government has not officially announced a replacement, political observers believe the next minister could come from among experienced Cabinet colleagues or leaders who have previously handled education, skills or human resource portfolios.

Several senior BJP leaders with administrative experience are expected to be considered during the Cabinet reshuffle. However, the Prime Minister’s Office has not made any official announcement regarding the appointment.

Will the Next Education Minister Also Be from Odisha?

There is currently no official indication that the portfolio will remain with an Odisha MP. While Odisha has emerged as an important political state for the BJP over the last decade, Cabinet appointments generally depend on multiple factors, including regional representation, political experience, organisational responsibilities and coalition equations.

In case the decision taken by the government is to keep Odisha’s presence in an important Cabinet post, a leading figure from the BJP in Odisha may turn out to be a likely candidate. There is also the possibility that the government may hand over the portfolio to a senior politician from some other state. Until an official announcement is made, all names remain speculative.

Why Dharmendra Pradhan Matters in BJP Politics?