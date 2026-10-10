Dhruv Rathee Detained? Delhi Police Allegedly Entered His Home As His Mother Opened The Door Ahead Of The CJP Protest

Saturday morning in Sector 56, Gurugram, began with a knock. At 7:48 am, according to the information available, Delhi Police personnel entered the family residence of YouTuber Dhruv Rathee after his mother opened the door. By the time the day’s protest in the capital had even begun, one of its most visible supporters was reportedly in police custody.

Who Was Detained, And Where

Sources say Rathee was detained at his family’s home in Central Park Vihar, Sector 56, Gurugram. He had reportedly come to Delhi to join the Cockroach Janta Party’s (CJP) planned protest at Jantar Mantar on October 10, which demands the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

A Night Of Waiting

The detention did not come without signs. Around 50 police personnel had reportedly gathered outside the residence late on Friday night. The house was watched for hours before officers went in the next morning, ahead of the proposed demonstration in the capital.

What Rathee Said A Day Earlier

On Friday, Rathee had posted a video on Instagram criticising the arrangements made for the protest. “I have arrived in Delhi,” he said, adding that more than 50 metro stations had been shut, trains and buses cancelled, and that the government was “almost putting Delhi on lockdown because of our protests.”

He also took aim at social media accounts linked to the BJP, which he said were claiming the protest would draw few people. “If there is no crowd, then why are you doing all this?” he asked. “I think you are actually scared,” he added, urging viewers to come to Jantar Mantar on October 10.

The Security Ring Around Delhi

The restrictions he described are part of a wider security plan. Delhi Police has shut markets and key Metro stations, dozens of trains bound for the capital have been cancelled, and mobile internet has been restricted in parts of the city. The Union Ministry of Home Affairs has also directed all States and Union Territories to coordinate with Delhi Police and take steps to prevent protesters from travelling to Delhi.

What Is Not Yet Clear

The detention is reported by sources, and Delhi Police has not issued an official statement in the information available. It is not known which police unit carried it out, under what provision, whether Rathee has been taken to a particular police station, or how long he may be held. The family’s account has also not been reported.

What Happens Next

Will Rathee be released once the protest day passes, or formally arrested? Will the detention draw more people to Jantar Mantar, or deter them? And will the police clarify the legal basis for entering a home in Haryana? The answers will come as the day unfolds, and as Delhi Police responds.