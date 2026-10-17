Dhruv Rathee Faces Bailable Warrants In 2018 Defamation Case Over ‘BJP IT Cell Part II’ Video; Delhi Court Sets Oct 31 Hearing

A Delhi court on Saturday issued bailable warrants against YouTuber Dhruv Rathee in a 2018 defamation case after it was informed that the premises where notice was served was locked. The case stems from a complaint by Vikas Sanskrityayan, who alleged that Rathee published and circulated a video titled ‘BJP IT Cell Part II’ containing false and defamatory allegations against him. Rathee ordinarily lives in Germany, but the complainant recently told the court that he was in India in connection with the “CJP protest”.

Dhruv Rathee defamation case takes fresh turn as court issues warrants

As per reports, Judicial Magistrate First Class Rahul Jain of the South East district at Saket Courts issued the bailable warrants after the court was told that notice had been served but the premises was found locked.

The order came days after the judge issued fresh summons to Dhruv Rathee. The matter had earlier been listed for November 20, but the complainant moved an application seeking an earlier hearing, arguing that Rathee was currently in India and that steps should be taken promptly to serve him.

Dhruv Rathee complainant cites years of delay in summons service

In his application, Sanskrityayan argued that the service of summons had been delayed for several years because Dhruv Rathee ordinarily resides abroad. He sought fresh summons, saying Rathee’s reported presence in India offered an opportunity to ensure service without further delay.

The complainant also claimed that he had information about Rathee’s residence in Haryana. The complaint concerns the video ‘BJP IT Cell Part II’, which Sanskrityayan alleged was circulated by Rathee and contained false allegations against him. These are allegations made in the complaint and are not findings established by the court.

Dhruv Rathee case listed for October 31

Reportedly, the court has now listed the matter for October 31. The bailable warrants were issued after the court was informed that the premises where notice was attempted to be served was locked.

The case dates back to 2018 and centres on Sanskrityayan’s defamation complaint over the YouTube video. The latest order follows the complainant’s request to advance the hearing from its earlier November 20 date.

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