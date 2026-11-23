An eight-year-old video post is currently in a courtroom in Delhi. On Monday, the court magistrate ruled that the previous summonses were not enough.

Order of Monday

On Monday, a non-bailable warrant was issued against YouTuber Dhruv Rathee in a defamation case in 2018 by Judicial Magistrate First Class Anam Rais Khan. This decision will be discussed once again on December 3.

The defamation case is being discussed in the Saket court, according to a report, and the warrant has been ordered because of the failure of the YouTuber to show up in court in spite of the previous summonses.

Video of May 2018

The defamation case is being brought forth from a video uploaded by Rathee in May 2018. In the video, the YouTuber accused the Information and Technology cell of BJP of bribing Vikas Sankrityayan or Vikas Pandey, who is now the complainant. It is reported that the video was uploaded on Rathee’s YouTube channel as “BJP IT Cell Part II.”

Tweet and Retweet

The video was tweeted from Rathee’s account. Arvind Kejriwal, who is currently the Chief Minister of Delhi, has retweeted it.

This has resulted in defamation charges against both Kejriwal and Rathee.

Years For Which Summons Remained Unserved

It has been stated by the complainant’s side that summons against Rathee were not served for a number of years, since he resides overseas mostly. This is the view of the complainant side, and the information regarding the attempt to serve the summons is not available. The view of the respondent side is not mentioned.

The Actions Of The Court So Far

Before Monday, a bailable warrant was issued against Rathee. The court granted an application made for a hearing at an early stage and for the issuance of dasti summons on October 12.

The case was presented by Samaksh Sharma, advocate for the complainant.

In an earlier stage, bailable warrant was issued by the court when it was informed that fresh summons could not be issued due to locked premises.

The Meaning Of A Non Bailable Warrant

Non bailable warrant is a tougher decision compared to the other type. According to one report, as a result, Rathee may be arrested in case he visits India in future. This is the view of the reporter only, and the court has not stated it in the information available.

The Other Side

The reports I found do not carry any response from Dhruv Rathee, and none says what he will do. The case is a criminal defamation complaint, and no finding has been made. The truth of the claims in the 2018 video has not been decided by the court in the information available.

What Happens Next?

Will Rathee appear before the court, or will his lawyers ask for the warrant to be recalled? Will the case move forward after December 3, or stall again over service of summons? What will Rathee say publicly? And will the case, which began over a video eight years ago, finally reach a trial? These questions are open.

Also Read: He Went On A School Picnic, But Never Came Home: 10-Year-Old Class 4 Boy Dies In Giant Swing Accident In Hyderabad