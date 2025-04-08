Did Bihar Spend 40 Lakh On A Tower Clock That Stopped Working after Inauguration? Fact Check

A brand-new clock tower in Bihar Sharif, unveiled during Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s ongoing Pragati Yatra, has become the target of online mockery and frustration. Barely a day after it was installed, the clock reportedly stopped working — and the criticism hasn’t stopped since.

A new clock tower in Bihar Sharif, unveiled during Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s ongoing Pragati Yatra, became the target of online mockery

A brand-new clock tower in Bihar Sharif, unveiled during Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s ongoing Pragati Yatra, has become the target of online mockery and frustration. Barely a day after it was installed, the clock reportedly stopped working — and the criticism hasn’t stopped since.

The structure’s outdated appearance, faulty performance, and swirling claims of high costs have triggered a social media storm, with many users branding it an embarrassing example of civic mismanagement.

Clock Tower Draws Heat Online for Design and Malfunction

Soon after the tower was briefly made operational, local residents and social media users began sharing photos and videos pointing out that the clock had already stopped ticking. The complaints weren’t just about the clock failing — people were equally dismayed by the overall look of the structure.

From afar, the tower resembles a simple white pillar topped with a square box that houses a basic clock face. The plain design and patchy paint job left many unimpressed. Several online users compared it to a “school project,” while others called it a “whitewashed eyesore.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Adding to the public outrage was a widely shared claim that the clock tower cost a staggering ₹40 lakh. Many questioned how such a simple-looking structure could carry such a hefty price tag, especially when other cities have built more elegant clock towers for similar or lesser amounts.

50 lakh clock tower in Odisha vs. 40 lakh clock tower in Bihar Not all Babus, but always a Babu pic.twitter.com/VAmCU8mBcl — Lord Immy Kant (Eastern Exile) (@KantInEast) April 7, 2025

Official Response: No, It Didn’t Cost ₹40 Lakh

As the online debate grew louder, the Bihar Sharif Smart City Limited (BSSCL) issued a clarification denying the ₹40 lakh claim. In an official statement, the agency said, “Some media handles are spreading rumours that the clock tower in Bihar Sharif has been constructed at a cost of ₹40 lakh. Please stay away from such rumours.”

Municipal Commissioner Deepak Kumar Mishra also spoke to The Indian Express to clear the air, stating that the actual cost of the structure was ₹20 lakh — half of what had been reported.

Why Did the Clock Stop Working?

According to officials, the problem wasn’t a technical failure. Instead, it was a case of vandalism. Municipal Commissioner Mishra explained that the clock had only been briefly turned on during the Chief Minister’s visit as part of the Pragati Yatra. But shortly afterward, the clock became non-functional due to the theft of an essential cable.

“During the Pragati Yatra, the clock was briefly made operational, but a few days later, unknown individuals stole a cable, making it defunct. Reinstallation work needs to be done,” Mr. Mishra said.

This shabbily painted, poorly finished, concrete clock tower in Bihar Sharif, built under ‘Smart City’ project, had its clock stop working within 24 hours of inauguration. Guess the production cost? Only ₹40 lakh! Just 40 lakhs for this architectural marvel! Hats off! pic.twitter.com/GZqnGX8z7Q — THE SKIN DOCTOR (@theskindoctor13) April 6, 2025

He also clarified that the clock tower hasn’t been officially inaugurated yet, as the larger project it is part of is still under construction.

This tower was made at the cost of 40L. The clock stopped working immediately after inauguration. Rest of the places corruption is there, but in Bihar it’s the most blatant. pic.twitter.com/1CQmcFEc2Q — Gabbar (@GabbbarSingh) April 6, 2025

Part of a Larger Plan: The Nala Road Project

The clock tower is actually just one element of a bigger infrastructure project — the Nala Road Project. This initiative is meant to improve connectivity between Bihar Sharif’s Machli Mandi and Mughal Kuan areas. Officials from the Smart City board emphasized that the construction of the clock tower is still ongoing and its design is not yet final.

“All of you are informed that the design of this clock tower has not been finalized yet and its construction work has also not been completed,” the board stated.