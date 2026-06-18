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Home > India News > Did ‘Black Magic’ Trigger A Murder? Delhi Doctor Arrested After Killing Househelp In Kailash Hills

Did ‘Black Magic’ Trigger A Murder? Delhi Doctor Arrested After Killing Househelp In Kailash Hills

A Delhi doctor was arrested for allegedly killing his 45-year-old househelp, Meena, by attacking her with a bat and a knife.

A Delhi doctor killed his househelp, claimed she performed black magic
A Delhi doctor killed his househelp, claimed she performed black magic

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Thu 2026-06-18 17:09 IST

The case relates to an arrest made of a doctor on charges of killing his domestic help who was 45 years old. It is reported that the police discovered her lying dead and bleeding in a pool of blood. The body was found at the roof of a building in the neighborhood where the doctor lives in the Greater Kailash region in Delhi. The doctor allegedly murdered her using a bat and a knife. As per reports, the incident brought shock to the residents of the locality. Delhi Police took necessary actions against the criminal and launched an investigation into the matter. Police reported receiving information regarding this at 11:36 am and they found the criminal sitting next to the body of the dead woman.

Confession during questioning raises more questions

As per reports, following the discovery, police detained Gupta and questioned him about the incident. During interrogation, he allegedly confessed to the murder. According to officials, the doctor told investigators that he first struck Meena with a bat and then attacked her with a knife. She died at the spot due to the injuries.

Police said Gupta later claimed that he committed the crime because the househelp practiced black magic, which he believed was disturbing the peace of his home. He allegedly told officers that his entire family had been troubled because of it. However, investigators noted that the accused has been giving different versions of events during questioning, prompting further scrutiny in the Delhi case.

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Police probing motive and relationship

According to reports, officials said the accused had been suffering from depression for a long time. Investigators are now trying to establish the exact relationship between Gupta and Meena and determine whether there was any dispute between them before the incident. Delhi Police are examining all possible angles as part of the probe.

The crime squad has been sent to gather evidence. It is worth noting that the bat and the knife that were reportedly used to kill the woman have already been retrieved. Additionally, the police are analyzing CCTV footages from neighboring areas to determine what led to the killing. At the moment, the doctor still stays in the custody of the Delhi Police, and the case against him for murder charges has been filed.

Also Read: Meerut Shocker: Mother’s Lover Kidnaps 6-Year-Old After Luring Him Into Car, Kid Found Dead In Canal    

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Did ‘Black Magic’ Trigger A Murder? Delhi Doctor Arrested After Killing Househelp In Kailash Hills
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Did ‘Black Magic’ Trigger A Murder? Delhi Doctor Arrested After Killing Househelp In Kailash Hills

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Did ‘Black Magic’ Trigger A Murder? Delhi Doctor Arrested After Killing Househelp In Kailash Hills
Did ‘Black Magic’ Trigger A Murder? Delhi Doctor Arrested After Killing Househelp In Kailash Hills
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