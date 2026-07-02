‘Hidden Cameras, Betrayal’: What Champat Rai Tells Police During Ram Temple Funds Theft Probe

Former Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust general secretary Champat Rai has claimed that he was not involved in the alleged Ram Mandir donation theft and instead played a key role in exposing it. During questioning by police in the ongoing probe, Rai reportedly said that hidden surveillance cameras were installed on his instructions after repeated mismatches were noticed between donations received and the money deposited in bank accounts. According to him, the footage from those cameras became the first concrete evidence that allegedly revealed employees stealing cash and jewellery before the offerings were officially counted, making Champat Rai a key witness in the investigation rather than an accused.

While defending himself, Champat Rai reportedly told investigators that he had been deceived by people he trusted and insisted he had no role in the alleged embezzlement. “I was betrayed. It was the who had installed hidden cameras to catch the theft,” News18 quoted him as telling police. Investigators have so far not named him in the FIR and are treating him as a witness while examining whether gaps in the donation handling process allowed the alleged theft to continue.

Police question Champat Rai as probe focuses on donation system and CCTV evidence

As part of the investigation, police questioned Champat Rai and former trustee Anil Mishra separately. According to sources quoted by News18, investigators sought documents from Mishra related to the temple’s administration, financial records and the system used to manage devotees’ donations.

Reports say that during his questioning, Champat Rai was asked about the events after the alleged theft came to light, the functioning of the donation counting process and how the Trust responded internally once discrepancies surfaced. Police are also examining whether the safeguards in place were sufficient or whether weaknesses in the system made it easier for money to be siphoned off.

Hidden cameras linked to Champat Rai claim reportedly captured alleged theft

As per reports, trust officials reportedly became suspicious after repeatedly finding differences between the donations collected and the amounts deposited in banks. To find out whether the money was disappearing during the counting process, hidden surveillance cameras were allegedly installed inside the donation counting room.

The footage reportedly showed employees stealing cash as well as jewellery before the donations were officially recorded. Investigators are treating the recordings as the first concrete evidence in the alleged embezzlement case, a development that supports Champat Rai’s claim that the cameras were installed to uncover the theft rather than conceal it.

Champat Rai case widens after accused details alleged modus operandi

As per reports, the investigation gathered further momentum after one of the accused, Avinash Shukla, was questioned by police for nearly two hours on Tuesday. According to an India Today report citing police sources, Shukla admitted to stealing crores of rupees and said the stolen cash was first hidden inside washrooms before being taken out.

During the interrogation, Shukla also explained the alleged method used to avoid detection and pointed out loopholes in the donation counting system. He was among the eight people reportedly caught on CCTV allegedly embezzling funds and also claimed that former trustee Anil Mishra played a key role in the donation counting process.

Also Read: Ram Mandir Donation Theft Case: Ayodhya Police Files Complaint Against Champat Rai, Anil Mishra