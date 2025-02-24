Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Tuesday, February 25, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • India»
  • Did ChatGPT Just Crack the Job Hunt? Man Claims AI Helped Him Land More Interviews!

Did ChatGPT Just Crack the Job Hunt? Man Claims AI Helped Him Land More Interviews!

A Reddit user claims that using ChatGPT to tailor his job applications has led to an unprecedented number of interview calls, sparking debate over AI's role in the hiring process.

Did ChatGPT Just Crack the Job Hunt? Man Claims AI Helped Him Land More Interviews!

AI helping candidates land job interviews


A Reddit user recently shared his story, claiming that ChatGPT helped him secure multiple job interviews by optimizing his applications.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

What Did He Do?

“I ask ChatGPT to align my CV with the job posting, making sure my experience is presented in the best possible way. It even generates top-notch answers for interview questions,” he explained. Recruiters, called his applications “exceptional” and “very impressive,” leading to a wave of interview invites, even for roles he initially believed were out of his league. However, despite his success in securing interviews, he admitted to struggling during the actual conversations. “I’m seriously the worst at interviews. I get nervous and flustered,” he wrote.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The post quickly went viral among Reddit users about the ethics of using AI in job applications. Some questioned whether ChatGPT embellishes qualifications, while others were eager to know the exact prompts he used. “Does ChatGPT just copy the job ad into your resume? That happened when I tried it, and it felt weird to send it out like that,” one user commented.

Another pointed out the disconnect AI can create between a polished application and real-life performance: “Funny how ChatGPT tells people exactly what they want to hear, but then the actual person doesn’t match up.”


Also Read: CUET UG 2025: NTA To Begin Registration Soon; Key Updates, Changes And Important Dates

Filed under

AI chat gpt Jobs

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Tamil Nadu Government Employees To Protest As Talks With State Fail, Mass Leave On Tuesday

Tamil Nadu Government Employees To Protest As Talks With State Fail, Mass Leave On Tuesday

Alert! Cyclonic Circulation To Bring Heavy Rain To Tamil Nadu From Feb 26—Which Districts Will Be Worst Affected?

Alert! Cyclonic Circulation To Bring Heavy Rain To Tamil Nadu From Feb 26—Which Districts Will...

Hate Speech Case: Kerala BJP Leader Remanded To 14-Day Police Custody

Hate Speech Case: Kerala BJP Leader Remanded To 14-Day Police Custody

Mukesh Ambani And Gautam Adani Pledge ₹50,000 Crore Each For Assam’s Growth At Advantage Assam 2.0

Mukesh Ambani And Gautam Adani Pledge ₹50,000 Crore Each For Assam’s Growth At Advantage Assam...

PM Modi At Advantage Assam 2.0 Summit: Assam’s Economy Doubled In Six Years From Three To Six Lakh Crores

PM Modi At Advantage Assam 2.0 Summit: Assam’s Economy Doubled In Six Years From Three...

Entertainment

Preity Zinta Calls Out Congress For Spreading ‘Fake News’ That BJP Manages Her Social Media: ‘Shame On You’

Preity Zinta Calls Out Congress For Spreading ‘Fake News’ That BJP Manages Her Social Media:

Watch: Hania Aamir Recreates Iconic ‘Shanti Priya’ Red Carpet Moment’ From Om Shanti Om

Watch: Hania Aamir Recreates Iconic ‘Shanti Priya’ Red Carpet Moment’ From Om Shanti Om

How Did Grammy-Winning Singer Roberta Flack Die? R&B Singer Passes Away At 88

How Did Grammy-Winning Singer Roberta Flack Die? R&B Singer Passes Away At 88

Who Was Roberta Flack’s Husband? Soul And R&B Icon Dies At 88

Who Was Roberta Flack’s Husband? Soul And R&B Icon Dies At 88

‘I let you live’: What Is The Feud Between Rappers Asian Doll And Kash Doll?

‘I let you live’: What Is The Feud Between Rappers Asian Doll And Kash Doll?

Lifestyle

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard About

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine For All Foodies

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine