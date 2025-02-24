A Reddit user recently shared his story, claiming that ChatGPT helped him secure multiple job interviews by optimizing his applications.

What Did He Do?

“I ask ChatGPT to align my CV with the job posting, making sure my experience is presented in the best possible way. It even generates top-notch answers for interview questions,” he explained. Recruiters, called his applications “exceptional” and “very impressive,” leading to a wave of interview invites, even for roles he initially believed were out of his league. However, despite his success in securing interviews, he admitted to struggling during the actual conversations. “I’m seriously the worst at interviews. I get nervous and flustered,” he wrote.

The post quickly went viral among Reddit users about the ethics of using AI in job applications. Some questioned whether ChatGPT embellishes qualifications, while others were eager to know the exact prompts he used. “Does ChatGPT just copy the job ad into your resume? That happened when I tried it, and it felt weird to send it out like that,” one user commented.

Another pointed out the disconnect AI can create between a polished application and real-life performance: “Funny how ChatGPT tells people exactly what they want to hear, but then the actual person doesn’t match up.”