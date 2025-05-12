Did India Hit At Pakistan’s Nuclear Facility In Kirana Hills? Indian Air Force Refutes Attack

The Indian Air Force, in the press briefing on May 12, confirmed that it did not attack Kirana Hills in Pakistan, which houses Pakistan's nuclear facility.

The Indian Air Force, in the press briefing on May 12, confirmed that it did not attack Kirana Hills in Pakistan, which houses Pakistan's nuclear facility.

The Indian Air Force, in the press briefing on May 12, confirmed that it did not attack Kirana Hills in Pakistan, which houses Pakistan’s nuclear facility.

In the midst of rising tensions between India and Pakistan, the Indian Air Force (IAF) made it clear on Monday that it did not target Pakistan’s nuclear facility located at Kirana Hills. The clarification came straight from the top, as Director General of Air Operations, Air Marshal AK Bharti, addressed the media during a press conference.

“We Have Not Hit Kirana Hills”

When asked about reports that India might have struck a sensitive site near Kirana Hills, which is believed to house nuclear infrastructure, Air Marshal Bharti responded with a pointed remark.

“Thank you for telling us that Kirana Hills houses some nuclear installation. We did not know about it… We have not hit Kirana Hills, whatever is there,” he said, dismissing speculation that India had deliberately targeted nuclear assets.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Satellite Images Triggered Buzz

There had been growing chatter in defence circles about satellite images suggesting a strike on the runway of Mushaf Airbase in Sargodha. This base is closely linked to the Kirana Hills region, which reportedly contains underground nuclear storage. Reports claimed the area had been hit by several loitering, penetrating munitions—leading many to assume that India may have gone after a nuclear-linked facility.

But Bharti’s response appeared to put those rumours to rest.

11 Pakistani Air Bases Targeted

While the nuclear facility was left untouched, Indian forces did strike back hard after Pakistan’s recent provocations. According to Air Marshal Bharti, the IAF carried out attacks on 11 different air bases across Pakistan. These retaliatory strikes came in response to Pakistan’s heavy cross-border shelling and repeated drone intrusions along the International Border and the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir.

The operations, which were part of India’s “measured” military response, caused serious damage to Pakistan’s military infrastructure.

Air Defence Radars Destroyed

During a joint press briefing on Sunday, Bharti presented visual evidence to support India’s claims. He showed images of damaged military installations, including destroyed air defence radars and airfields in various regions of Pakistan.

Among the key radar sites that were hit and dismantled were those in Pasrur, Chunian, and Arifwala. These radar systems are crucial to Pakistan’s early warning network and their destruction is seen as a significant blow to the country’s air defence capabilities.

A Calibrated Strike, Not Escalation

Indian defence officials have repeatedly stressed that the response was strategic and carefully planned—not an escalation, but a warning. The strikes were intended to neutralize immediate threats without crossing dangerous lines, such as hitting nuclear assets.

The Indian military’s actions come after a series of hostile activities from Pakistan’s side, including cross-border firing, drone attempts, and suspected terror-related movements along sensitive zones.

ALSO READ: India Pays Tribute to Martyrs: Mortal Remains Of Rifleman Sunil Kumar Brought To His Village, Last Respects Paid To ADDC Raj Kumar Thapa