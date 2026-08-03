Did Meta’s Deepfake Detection System Remove PM Modi’s Video? Company Clarifies Before Parliamentary Panel

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Communications and Information Technology took a firm stance against Meta regarding the brief removal of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s video. Lawmakers demanded strict action and a comprehensive review of the platform’s internal content moderation policies. Although Meta officials offered an apology, the committee insisted on identifying those responsible, warned of serious consequences, and demanded full accountability for the incident.

Committee Demands Explanation and Action Beyond an Apology

During the meeting, committee members asserted that the issue extended beyond a simple apology, demanding a thorough explanation and institutional accountability. Lawmakers raised sharp concerns over how PM Modi’s video was targeted for removal while other content posted by users remained untouched on the platform. Taking a tough stance during the hearing, panel members questioned Meta representatives and urged the company to identify the individuals behind the action.

Meta Clarifies Cause and Cites Technical Error

In their clarification, Meta officials present at the meeting apologized for removing PM Modi’s video, stating that the takedown occurred due to an error. The company explained to the committee that the video was taken down inadvertently after its automated deepfake detection mechanism incorrectly flagged and removed it.

Unsatisfied with the explanation, members sought detailed information on the specific steps Meta has taken to address controversial and objectionable content on its platforms. The parliamentary hearing came shortly after the Union Government summoned Meta over temporary restrictions placed on PM Modi’s post, in which he addressed the nation’s youth and promised stringent action against exam paper leaks.

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