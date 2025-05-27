Did Monsoon’s First Rain Reveal Mumbai’s Infrastructural Flaws? BMC Claims This Was the Reason

Mumbai experienced the earliest arrival of the southwest monsoon in recent history on Monday, nearly 15 days ahead of schedule. The rains began early in the morning, around 6 am, and continued heavily until mid-afternoon, catching many residents off guard.

Mumbai experienced the earliest arrival of the southwest monsoon in recent history on Monday, nearly 15 days ahead of schedule.

Mumbai experienced the earliest arrival of the southwest monsoon in recent history on Monday, nearly 15 days ahead of schedule. The rains began early in the morning, around 6 am, and continued heavily until mid-afternoon, catching many residents off guard.

Weather Alerts Changed Rapidly as Rain Intensified

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) kept updating its weather alerts throughout the day. It started with a yellow alert in the morning, was upgraded to an orange alert as the rain intensified, and finally a red alert was issued at 12:30 pm. Despite warnings, most people left their homes for work early in the day but soon found themselves stuck in heavy showers and storms.

Waterlogging and Flooding Trouble Many Areas

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), responsible for city maintenance and disaster response, struggled to handle the sudden waterlogging. Both low-lying areas and some new spots, which rarely saw flooding before, faced serious water accumulation. This created challenges for pedestrians and vehicles alike.

In some posh neighbourhoods, water levels rose up to waist height, making movement difficult for residents. The western and eastern suburbs, while receiving less rain compared to the island city, also faced significant waterlogging.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Impact on Transport Services

The heavy rains disrupted railway and metro operations across the city. Harbour line services were briefly suspended due to flooding on tracks, and waterlogging was reported at the Acharya Atre Chowk metro station on the aqua line, causing delays and inconvenience for commuters.

Nariman Point Records Highest Rainfall

Among the various parts of Mumbai, Nariman Point saw the most rainfall, measuring 250mm between 10 pm on Sunday night and 11 am on Monday morning. Other parts of the island city received over 100mm of rain in the same period, contributing to the severe flooding.

The BMC pointed to two main reasons for the widespread waterlogging problems. First, garbage blocking storm drains prevented proper drainage of rainwater. Second, ongoing metro construction, particularly underground work, disrupted the existing stormwater drain networks, worsening the flooding.

Residents Left Struggling in Waist-Deep Water

With such heavy rain and poor drainage, many people had to wade through waist-deep water, even in some of Mumbai’s upscale areas. The sudden onset of the monsoon and the resulting flooding caught both the public and the city authorities unprepared.

Mumbai’s early and intense monsoon start raises concerns about how the city will handle future heavy rains this season. The BMC will need to improve its monsoon preparedness and work towards clearing drains and managing infrastructure projects carefully to prevent such widespread waterlogging in the future.