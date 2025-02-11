Home
Wednesday, February 12, 2025
Did Ranveer Allahbadia Loose Followers From His Social Media Account?

YouTuber and podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia found himself at the center of controversy following a highly inappropriate question posed on the show India’s Got Latent.

Did Ranveer Allahbadia Loose Followers From His Social Media Account?


YouTuber and podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia found himself at the center of controversy following a highly inappropriate question posed on the show India’s Got Latent. The question – “Would you rather watch your parents have sex or join them?” – wasn’t an accidental slip but a pre-approved segment inspired by another YouTube show. While the audience laughed it off during the taping, the response from viewers was far from forgiving once the episode went live. The backlash was swift, resulting in outrage, complaints, an apology from Allahbadia, and even an FIR in Assam.

The fallout extended to Allahbadia’s public image, which had previously been seen as clean and respectable. Known for hosting diverse guests on his BeerBiceps podcast, he quickly found himself under scrutiny. Fans began distancing themselves, and initial media reports claimed that he had lost over two million subscribers following the controversy. But was the figure accurate?

Subscriber Count: Fact vs. Hype
Ranveer Allahbadia manages two YouTube channels – Ranveer Allahbadia and BeerBiceps. While the former remained unaffected, BeerBiceps did experience a noticeable decline in subscribers. According to Social Blade, the channel lost around 30,000 subscribers on February 10, the same day the controversy intensified. An additional 10,000 subscribers left the next day.

The impact wasn’t limited to YouTube. His Instagram accounts also saw a dip in followers. The BeerBiceps page lost 3,752 followers, while his personal profile, Ranveer Allahbadia, saw 12,814 people unfollow him. Over on Facebook, his BeerBiceps account, which boasts 1.3 million followers, lost more than 1,000 followers in just two days.

Twitter Gains Despite the Backlash
Interestingly, the response on X (formerly Twitter) was mixed. On February 10, Allahbadia lost 270 followers, but the following day, he gained over 1,500.

The Real Numbers
Contrary to reports of a dramatic two-million-subscriber loss, the actual decline was more modest. Allahbadia’s total follower count across all social media platforms dropped by approximately 56,000. While still significant, it’s far from the exaggerated claims that initially surfaced.

Ranveer Allahbadia viral video

