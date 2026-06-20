Did Sanjay Raut Call Rebel MPs ‘Dogs’? ‘Some Are Dogs, But Not Loyal’ Post Sparks Speculation

Sanjay Raut’s cryptic social media post has triggered fresh political speculation at a time when Shiv Sena (UBT) is battling reports of a possible rebellion by several of its Lok Sabha MPs. The Shiv Sena (UBT) leader shared an image carrying the Hindi message, “Kuch log kuttey toh hoty hain, lekin wafa’daar nahi hoty” (Some people may be dogs, but they are not loyal), along with the caption, “Jai Maharashtra!” The timing of the post has led many to wonder whether Sanjay Raut was indirectly targeting MPs allegedly preparing to switch sides.

The controversy comes as the Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray-led party faces what could become another major internal crisis after the 2022 split engineered by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. With rumours of a fresh defection gathering pace, Sanjay Raut’s post has only intensified the political buzz around the party’s future.

Why Sanjay Raut’s post has sparked questions amid MP defection rumours

As per reports the turmoil deepened on Thursday when six of the party’s nine Lok Sabha MPs skipped a parliamentary party meeting held at the Parliament complex in New Delhi. Only Arvind Sawant, Anil Desai and Rajabhau Waje attended the gathering.

The MPs who remained absent were Nagesh Aashtikar, Sanjay Deshmukh, Sanjay Jadhav, Sanjay Dina Patil, Omprakash Rajenimbalkar and Bhausaheb Wakchaure. Following their absence, Sanjay Raut launched a sharp attack and accused them of violating the party whip.

Sanjay Raut warns of action as ‘Operation Tiger’ speculation grows louder

Speaking to reporters, Sanjay Raut said, “These people who used to consider themselves Shiv Sainiks are cowardly. Shiv Sainiks aren’t that cowardly. These people consider themselves Shiv Sainiks, and where have they gone to hide? In Jaipur.”

He further revealed that disciplinary action had already begun. “The process for taking action has started. We will make every effort to get them disqualified. If the Speaker of the Lok Sabha works according to the rules, the law, and the Supreme Court’s directives, these people will be disqualified,” Sanjay Raut said.

Reports say that meanwhile, talk of a possible mass crossover, dubbed ‘Operation Tiger’, gained momentum after Shiv Sena MLC Chandrakant Raghuvanshi claimed that six Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs had expressed confidence in Eknath Shinde and had already aligned with his faction.

Sanjay Raut says party will continue Balasaheb Thackeray’s fight

Despite the growing uncertainty, Sanjay Raut insisted that the party remained committed to the ideals of its founder. Referring to Balasaheb Thackeray’s legacy, he said, “Shiv Sena has completed 60 years. And Balasaheb Thackeray’s birth centenary is going on. We always draw inspiration from Balasaheb Thackeray. We will continue to fight until the evil is eradicated.”

While Sanjay Raut did not directly name anyone in his viral post, its timing amid reports of a possible split has fuelled speculation that the message was aimed at leaders suspected of abandoning the party.

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