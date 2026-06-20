Did Sanjay Raut Call Rebel MPs ‘Dogs’? ‘Some Are Dogs, But Not Loyal’ Post Sparks Speculation

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Dominican Republic India Passport services Bannu blast business news donald trump Anantapur temple news Cheers Abhishek Singh anti-conversion law diljit dosanjh brazil 3-0 haiti results 18k gold price alex freeman goal seattle stadium vivek aggarwal Dominican Republic India Passport services Bannu blast business news donald trump Anantapur temple news Cheers Abhishek Singh anti-conversion law diljit dosanjh brazil 3-0 haiti results 18k gold price alex freeman goal seattle stadium vivek aggarwal Dominican Republic India Passport services Bannu blast business news donald trump Anantapur temple news Cheers Abhishek Singh anti-conversion law diljit dosanjh brazil 3-0 haiti results 18k gold price alex freeman goal seattle stadium vivek aggarwal Dominican Republic India Passport services Bannu blast business news donald trump Anantapur temple news Cheers Abhishek Singh anti-conversion law diljit dosanjh brazil 3-0 haiti results 18k gold price alex freeman goal seattle stadium vivek aggarwal
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Dominican Republic India Passport services Bannu blast business news donald trump Anantapur temple news Cheers Abhishek Singh anti-conversion law diljit dosanjh brazil 3-0 haiti results 18k gold price alex freeman goal seattle stadium vivek aggarwal Dominican Republic India Passport services Bannu blast business news donald trump Anantapur temple news Cheers Abhishek Singh anti-conversion law diljit dosanjh brazil 3-0 haiti results 18k gold price alex freeman goal seattle stadium vivek aggarwal Dominican Republic India Passport services Bannu blast business news donald trump Anantapur temple news Cheers Abhishek Singh anti-conversion law diljit dosanjh brazil 3-0 haiti results 18k gold price alex freeman goal seattle stadium vivek aggarwal Dominican Republic India Passport services Bannu blast business news donald trump Anantapur temple news Cheers Abhishek Singh anti-conversion law diljit dosanjh brazil 3-0 haiti results 18k gold price alex freeman goal seattle stadium vivek aggarwal
LIVE TV
Home > India News > Did Sanjay Raut Call Rebel MPs ‘Dogs’? ‘Some Are Dogs, But Not Loyal’ Post Sparks Speculation

Did Sanjay Raut Call Rebel MPs ‘Dogs’? ‘Some Are Dogs, But Not Loyal’ Post Sparks Speculation

Sanjay Raut sparked speculation after sharing a cryptic post saying, “Some people may be dogs, but they are not loyal,” amid reports that six Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs could defect to Eknath Shinde’s faction.

Sanjay Raut’s ‘Dogs But Not Loyal’ Post Comes Amid Reports of MP Defections (Image: ANI, file photo)
Sanjay Raut’s ‘Dogs But Not Loyal’ Post Comes Amid Reports of MP Defections (Image: ANI, file photo)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Sat 2026-06-20 16:43 IST

Sanjay Raut’s cryptic social media post has triggered fresh political speculation at a time when Shiv Sena (UBT) is battling reports of a possible rebellion by several of its Lok Sabha MPs. The Shiv Sena (UBT) leader shared an image carrying the Hindi message, “Kuch log kuttey toh hoty hain, lekin wafa’daar nahi hoty” (Some people may be dogs, but they are not loyal), along with the caption, “Jai Maharashtra!” The timing of the post has led many to wonder whether Sanjay Raut was indirectly targeting MPs allegedly preparing to switch sides.

The controversy comes as the Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray-led party faces what could become another major internal crisis after the 2022 split engineered by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. With rumours of a fresh defection gathering pace, Sanjay Raut’s post has only intensified the political buzz around the party’s future.

Why Sanjay Raut’s post has sparked questions amid MP defection rumours

As per reports the turmoil deepened on Thursday when six of the party’s nine Lok Sabha MPs skipped a parliamentary party meeting held at the Parliament complex in New Delhi. Only Arvind Sawant, Anil Desai and Rajabhau Waje attended the gathering.

The MPs who remained absent were Nagesh Aashtikar, Sanjay Deshmukh, Sanjay Jadhav, Sanjay Dina Patil, Omprakash Rajenimbalkar and Bhausaheb Wakchaure. Following their absence, Sanjay Raut launched a sharp attack and accused them of violating the party whip.

Sanjay Raut warns of action as ‘Operation Tiger’ speculation grows louder

Speaking to reporters, Sanjay Raut said, “These people who used to consider themselves Shiv Sainiks are cowardly. Shiv Sainiks aren’t that cowardly. These people consider themselves Shiv Sainiks, and where have they gone to hide? In Jaipur.”

He further revealed that disciplinary action had already begun. “The process for taking action has started. We will make every effort to get them disqualified. If the Speaker of the Lok Sabha works according to the rules, the law, and the Supreme Court’s directives, these people will be disqualified,” Sanjay Raut said.

Reports say that meanwhile, talk of a possible mass crossover, dubbed ‘Operation Tiger’, gained momentum after Shiv Sena MLC Chandrakant Raghuvanshi claimed that six Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs had expressed confidence in Eknath Shinde and had already aligned with his faction.

Sanjay Raut says party will continue Balasaheb Thackeray’s fight

Despite the growing uncertainty, Sanjay Raut insisted that the party remained committed to the ideals of its founder. Referring to Balasaheb Thackeray’s legacy, he said, “Shiv Sena has completed 60 years. And Balasaheb Thackeray’s birth centenary is going on. We always draw inspiration from Balasaheb Thackeray. We will continue to fight until the evil is eradicated.”

While Sanjay Raut did not directly name anyone in his viral post, its timing amid reports of a possible split has fuelled speculation that the message was aimed at leaders suspected of abandoning the party.

Also Read: Can Cow Urine Help Fight Chikungunya? IIT Roorkee Study Finds Powerful Antiviral Compounds   

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Did Sanjay Raut Call Rebel MPs ‘Dogs’? ‘Some Are Dogs, But Not Loyal’ Post Sparks Speculation
Tags: Sanjay RautShiv Sena MPs

RELATED News

Vasavi Group Launches Exclusive Customer Offers at Vasavi Sarovar with Savings of Up to Rs. 22 Lakhs

The New Hiring Game: What Candidates Must Do Differently in an AI-First Job Market, Says Arghya Sarkar, Founder of Recruitment Mantra

Encounter Killings Decoded: A Glance At India’s Most Controversial Law-and-Order Tool

House of Electrons Launches in India with Exclusive Limited-Edition Electronics and Gaming Accessories

9 Fast-Growing Indian Brands Redefining Industry Standards in 2026

LATEST NEWS

Did Sanjay Raut Call Rebel MPs ‘Dogs’? ‘Some Are Dogs, But Not Loyal’ Post Sparks Speculation

What Led To Massive Fire At Dominican Republic Luxury Resort?

ITR 2026 Scrutiny Alert: Why June 30 Is an Important Date for Taxpayers

Parmish Verma Halts Concert To Rescue Crying Baby In Crowd; Viral Video Ignites Parenting Debate

9 Fast-Growing Indian Brands Redefining Industry Standards in 2026

Allu Arjun Pushpa 2 Stampede Case: Judge Rejects Online Hearing Request

Rajasthan Father Allegedly Threw Two Daughters Into River From Bridge Over Love Affair

IIT Roorkee Identifies Antiviral Molecules In Cow Urine

‘It’s Not Okay’: Imtiaz Ali Sparks Debate With Remarks On Burqa And Parda During Podcast

How Andhra Pradesh Could Become India’s Top Gold Supplier?

Did Sanjay Raut Call Rebel MPs ‘Dogs’? ‘Some Are Dogs, But Not Loyal’ Post Sparks Speculation

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Did Sanjay Raut Call Rebel MPs ‘Dogs’? ‘Some Are Dogs, But Not Loyal’ Post Sparks Speculation

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Did Sanjay Raut Call Rebel MPs ‘Dogs’? ‘Some Are Dogs, But Not Loyal’ Post Sparks Speculation
Did Sanjay Raut Call Rebel MPs ‘Dogs’? ‘Some Are Dogs, But Not Loyal’ Post Sparks Speculation
Did Sanjay Raut Call Rebel MPs ‘Dogs’? ‘Some Are Dogs, But Not Loyal’ Post Sparks Speculation
Did Sanjay Raut Call Rebel MPs ‘Dogs’? ‘Some Are Dogs, But Not Loyal’ Post Sparks Speculation

QUICK LINKS