Did Swiggy, Zomato Halt Deliveries at Jantar Mantar? Viral Claims Surface After Massive Food Distribution to Protesters

Heavy rain, police action, and growing public support have kept the NEET protest at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar in the spotlight. The massive Sansad Chalo protest has led to the injuries of many protesters and police personnel. Over the past weeks, many people from across India have been sending food, water, medicines, and other essentials to the protesting students through Swiggy, Zomato, and personal visits. However, social media users are now claiming that these food deliveries have stopped which is now raising questions about who is behind all this.

Social Media Claims Swiggy, Zomato Deliveries Stopped at Jantar Mantar

Multiple users on social media are claiming that the food deliveries they were getting from all over India have now been stopped. Swiggy and Zomato apps are now showing a glitch while entering the location of Jantar Mantar or nearby places.







People at the protest site are receiving immense support across the states. People who could not join the protest are also sending food to show their solidarity with the students and families who are protesting.

The clear reason for halting the food deliveries is still not clear. Social media users are urging people who want to send food, water, and other essential items and are facing login or location error issues to retry again and again.

They also said on-site volunteers will be available to receive their packages and take them to protesters directly.







Who is Feeding Jantar Mantar Protesters?

As the Cockroach Janta Party’s (CJP) protest entered another week, one of the strongest display of support witnessed by people are those silent paper bags and food cartons.

People who could not join the protest showed their support in one way or another. According to people present at Jantar Mantar after every 20 minutes, there is some other delivery man waiting to deliver the food.

देशभर में अपने अपने घरों पर बैठे लोग जोमेटो, स्विगी पर खाना ऑर्डर करके जंतर मंतर पर प्रदर्शनकारी छात्रों/नौजवानों के लिए पहुंचवा रहे हैं। जोमेटो डिलीवरी बॉय बता रहा है कि सुबह से 20 बार जंतर मंतर पर खाना ला चुका हूं। Insta Video : @dilnawazpasha pic.twitter.com/BU5G19qDvq — Sachin Gupta (@Sachingupta) July 21, 2026







For those who survive on a 2 rupee paid tweet, there is an offer of a 450 rupee protein bar at Jantar Mantar. 😭 pic.twitter.com/00J9EXKJeu — खपीटर 🌾 (@haryanvi_hukka) July 22, 2026







At one end of the protest, someone is serving dal chawal. A few meters away, another group was handing out rajma chawal. Tea, burgers, sandwiches, samosas everything is available at the protest site for everyone present there.

Not only this, some viral clips show a Sikh NGO group distributing protein bars, protein chips, and drinks to protesters.

Also Read: Yuvraj Singh Breaks Silence on NEET Exam Paper Leak Protests in Delhi, Urges Dialogue and Peace