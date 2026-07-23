LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > India News > Did Swiggy, Zomato Halt Deliveries at Jantar Mantar? Viral Claims Surface After Massive Food Distribution to Protesters

Did Swiggy, Zomato Halt Deliveries at Jantar Mantar? Viral Claims Surface After Massive Food Distribution to Protesters

Social media users claim Swiggy and Zomato food deliveries to NEET protesters at Delhi's Jantar Mantar have stopped. Here's what people at the protest site are saying and who is providing food and essentials.

Did Swiggy, Zomato Halt Deliveries at Jantar Mantar? Photo: Video Grab
Did Swiggy, Zomato Halt Deliveries at Jantar Mantar? Photo: Video Grab

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: Thu 2026-07-23 11:10 IST

Heavy rain, police action, and growing public support have kept the NEET protest at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar in the spotlight. The massive Sansad Chalo protest has led to the injuries of many protesters and police personnel.  Over the past weeks, many people from across India have been sending food, water, medicines, and other essentials to the protesting students through Swiggy, Zomato, and personal visits. However, social media users are now claiming that these food deliveries have stopped which is now raising questions about who is behind all this. 

Social Media Claims Swiggy, Zomato Deliveries Stopped at Jantar Mantar

Multiple users on social media are claiming that the food deliveries they were getting from all over India have now been stopped. Swiggy and Zomato apps are now showing a glitch while entering the location of Jantar Mantar or nearby places. 

You Might Be Interested In



People at the protest site are receiving immense support across the states. People who could not join the protest are also sending food to show their solidarity with the students and families who are protesting. 

The clear reason for halting the food deliveries is still not clear. Social media users are urging people who want to send food, water, and other essential items and are facing login or location error issues to retry again and again. 

They also said on-site volunteers will be available to receive their packages and take them to protesters directly. 



Who is Feeding Jantar Mantar Protesters? 

As the Cockroach Janta Party’s (CJP) protest entered another week, one of the strongest display of support witnessed by people are those silent paper bags and food cartons. 

People who could not join the protest showed their support in one way or another. According to people present at Jantar Mantar after every 20 minutes, there is some other delivery man waiting to deliver the food. 





At one end of the protest, someone is serving dal chawal. A few meters away, another group was handing out rajma chawal. Tea, burgers, sandwiches, samosas everything is available at the protest site for everyone present there. 

Not only this, some viral clips show a Sikh NGO group distributing protein bars, protein chips, and drinks to protesters.

Also Read: Yuvraj Singh Breaks Silence on NEET Exam Paper Leak Protests in Delhi, Urges Dialogue and Peace 

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Did Swiggy, Zomato Halt Deliveries at Jantar Mantar? Viral Claims Surface After Massive Food Distribution to Protesters
Tags: CJP protestDelhi Newshome-hero-pos-2NEET protest

RELATED News

Wedding Celebration Ends in Tragedy as Car Carrying Guests Plunges Into Pond, Five Killed

As Jantar Mantar Protest Intensifies, PM Modi Announces Fast-Track Courts for Paper Leak Offenders

South India Weather Update 23 July 2026: IMD Forecasts Heavy Rain in Tamil Nadu, Chennai, Karnataka, Puducherry

IMD Weather Update 23 July: Are Schools, Colleges, Banks and Offices Open or Closed? Check Mumbai, Delhi, Jammu, Gurugram

Sacked CJP Spokesperson Vijeta Dahiya Breaks Silence: Here’s What He Said About Abhijeet Dipke And CJP

LATEST NEWS

Is Adani Planning Airline Industry Entry? How Could It Reshape Competition In India’s Aviation Sector

Netherlands vs Nepal, ICC CWC League 2 Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch NED vs NEP?

After Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt Backs Delhi Student Protest: ‘Their Courage Humbles Me’

Tamil Nadu NEET UG Counselling 2026: Registration Window Closes Today, Apply Now, Check Direct Link & Important Details

IPL vs England Cricket Debate Reignites: Alastair Cook, Dinesh Karthik Clash Over RCB Batter Jacob Bethell | WATCH VIDEO

Samsung Unveils Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra, Fold8 and Flip8 in India: Check Prices, Specs and What’s New

Rayzon Solar, Caelux Forge Five-Year Partnership for High-Efficiency Solar Modules

Xtranet Technologies IPO: 34% Subscribed So Far On Day 1; Is This Rs 166.8 Crore Issue Worth Applying For?

The Odyssey Box Office Collection Day 6: Christopher Nolan’s Epic Crosses Rs 100 Crore Gross In India, Becomes Director’s Second Century Hit After Oppenheimer

Did Swiggy, Zomato Halt Deliveries at Jantar Mantar? Viral Claims Surface After Massive Food Distribution to Protesters

Did Swiggy, Zomato Halt Deliveries at Jantar Mantar? Viral Claims Surface After Massive Food Distribution to Protesters

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Did Swiggy, Zomato Halt Deliveries at Jantar Mantar? Viral Claims Surface After Massive Food Distribution to Protesters

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Did Swiggy, Zomato Halt Deliveries at Jantar Mantar? Viral Claims Surface After Massive Food Distribution to Protesters
Did Swiggy, Zomato Halt Deliveries at Jantar Mantar? Viral Claims Surface After Massive Food Distribution to Protesters
Did Swiggy, Zomato Halt Deliveries at Jantar Mantar? Viral Claims Surface After Massive Food Distribution to Protesters
Did Swiggy, Zomato Halt Deliveries at Jantar Mantar? Viral Claims Surface After Massive Food Distribution to Protesters

QUICK LINKS