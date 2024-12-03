Home
Tuesday, December 3, 2024
Did You Know India’s 1st President Was From Patna? Remembering Dr Rajendra Prasad

Today marks the 141st birth anniversary of Dr. Rajendra Prasad, a revered figure in India’s history, celebrated for his role as the nation’s first President and his unwavering commitment to the freedom struggle. Born on December 3, 1884, in Ziradei, Patna, Bihar, Dr. Prasad’s life and legacy remain a source of inspiration.

 Dr. Rajendra Prasad’s Early Life

Born into a modest Kayastha family, Dr. Prasad displayed remarkable academic talent from an early age. He excelled in his studies, securing the top position in the entrance exam for Calcutta University in 1902. Pursuing his passion for law, he completed a doctorate from Allahabad University in 1915, setting a benchmark for academic brilliance.

 Dr. Rajendra Prasad’s Champion of the Freedom Struggle

Dr. Prasad was deeply influenced by Mahatma Gandhi, joining the Indian independence movement during the Champaran Satyagraha in 1917. His involvement in key movements like the Non-Cooperation Movement, Civil Disobedience Movement, and Quit India Movement cemented his place as a stalwart of the Indian National Congress. He endured multiple imprisonments, including during the Salt Satyagraha and the Quit India Movement, symbolizing his commitment to India’s freedom.

 Dr. Rajendra Prasad’s Leadership as the First President of India

Following India’s transition to a Republic on January 26, 1950, Dr. Rajendra Prasad became the country’s first President. Serving two terms (1950–1962), he remains the longest-serving President in Indian history. Known for his humility and dedication, he upheld the values of the Constitution and worked tirelessly to strengthen the young Republic.

In 1962, Dr. Prasad was honored with the Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian award, for his unparalleled contributions to the nation. He passed away on February 28, 1963, in Patna, leaving behind a legacy of service, simplicity, and statesmanship.

As the nation remembers Dr. Rajendra Prasad on his birth anniversary, his life serves as a beacon of dedication to education, freedom, and nation-building. His story inspires generations to contribute to the ideals of democracy and service to humanity.

1st President Of India Dr Rajendra Prasad Dr Rajendra Prasad Birth Anniversary Patna

