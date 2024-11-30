Did You Know, Kaal Bhairav Was Relieved From His Sin In Kaashi And Then Became It Protector Of Kaashi

The story of Kaal Bhairav, a fierce form of Lord Shiva, and his association with Kashi (Varanasi) is a significant tale from Hindu mythology.

The Legend:

Brahma’s Arrogance and Kaal Bhairav’s Creation: According to the Shiva Purana, there was a dispute among the gods regarding who was the supreme creator. Lord Brahma, the god of creation, arrogantly claimed superiority, challenging Lord Shiva’s authority. This infuriated Lord Shiva, who created Kaal Bhairav, a fearsome form, to teach Brahma a lesson. Punishment of Brahma: Kaal Bhairav, in his rage, severed one of Brahma’s five heads as a punishment for his arrogance and disrespect towards Shiva. This act, however, resulted in Brahmahatya Dosha (the sin of killing a Brahmin), which Kaal Bhairav had to atone for. Journey of Atonement: To absolve himself of this sin, Kaal Bhairav wandered through various holy places, finally reaching Kashi, one of the holiest cities in Hinduism. It is believed that the sacred land of Kashi freed him from Brahmahatya Dosha when the severed head of Brahma fell off his hand in this city. Protector of Kashi: After being absolved of his sin, Kaal Bhairav was granted the role of the protector of Kashi by Lord Shiva. He became the guardian deity of the city, ensuring the safety and spiritual well-being of its inhabitants. Worshippers believe that without Kaal Bhairav’s permission, even death cannot free a soul from the cycle of life and death in Kashi.

Symbolism:

represents the destructive aspect of time and justice, reminding us to respect the cosmic order. His role as the protector of Kashi underscores his authority to oversee dharma (righteousness) and moksha (liberation).

Devotees often visit the Kaal Bhairav Temple in Varanasi to seek his blessings for protection and guidance. This story highlights Kashi’s spiritual significance and Bhairav’s vital role in its sanctity.

