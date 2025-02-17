Did You Know Who Is Gyanesh Kumar? The Man Likely Set To Lead India’s Election Commission

While Kumar’s nomination has not yet been officially ratified, it has already sparked opposition.

Gyanesh Kumar, a 1988-batch IAS officer from the Kerala cadre, is expected to be appointed as the next Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) of India, replacing Rajiv Kumar. Sources indicate that Kumar, currently serving as an Election Commissioner, is the senior-most official on the three-member panel and is likely to take over the top post. His appointment, if confirmed, will see him oversee crucial elections, including the Bihar Assembly polls later this year and state elections in West Bengal, Assam, and Tamil Nadu in 2026.

Who Is Gyanesh Kumar?

Gyanesh Kumar, 61, has held several key positions in the central government. Notably, he played a significant role in drafting the bill that revoked Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir in August 2019, which led to the bifurcation of the former state into two union territories. At the time, he was the Joint Secretary (Kashmir Division) in the Union Home Ministry.

A year later, as Additional Secretary in the Home Ministry, Kumar was responsible for overseeing matters related to the Supreme Court case on the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. His involvement included handling documents that led to the formation of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.

Sources suggest that Kumar is known to have close ties with Union Home Minister Amit Shah. He retired from the civil service in January 2024 as Secretary of the Ministry of Cooperation, a department led by Shah. Before that, he also served as Secretary in the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs. During the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government, he was posted in the Defence Ministry.

Educational Background

Gyanesh Kumar holds a B.Tech degree in Civil Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur. He has also pursued studies in Business Finance from the Institute of Chartered Financial Analysts of India and Environmental Economics from Harvard University.

Controversy Over Appointment Process

While Kumar’s nomination has not yet been officially ratified, it has already sparked opposition. The Congress party, represented in the selection panel by Rahul Gandhi, has raised objections, citing a possible rush to appoint a new CEC. The opposition argues that the 2023 law governing the selection of the CEC gives the ruling BJP excessive control over the process. Under this law, a three-member panel comprising the Prime Minister, the Home Minister, and the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha decides on the appointment.

Adding to the controversy, the Supreme Court is set to hear a challenge to this law later this week. Critics claim that it undermines the independence of the Election Commission, which is crucial for ensuring free and fair elections in the country.

What Lies Ahead?

If confirmed, Gyanesh Kumar will assume a pivotal role in shaping India’s electoral landscape in the coming years. With key state elections approaching, his leadership at the Election Commission will be under intense scrutiny. Given his past administrative experience and reported proximity to the BJP leadership, his appointment could have significant political implications as India heads toward the next general elections in 2029.

