Did You Know Why PM Modi Is Not Attending The G7? Diplomatic Drama Looms Large

While the G7 table remains set in Alberta, the absence of India’s prime minister could reshape side-line dynamics. Modi’s no-show—if confirmed—won’t go unnoticed. In geopolitics, as in parties, timing is everything.

For the first time since 2019, Prime Minister Narendra Modi may miss the G7 Summit, not because he’s double-booked—but because Canada hasn’t invited him. The summit, scheduled for June 15–17 in scenic Kananaskis, Alberta, will see the world’s economic elite convene. While India isn’t a G7 member, it has received VIP guest invites in recent years. But this time, silence from Ottawa may mean Modi skips the event, breaking a six-year streak of attendance. As the summit clock ticks down, no official invitation has landed in New Delhi—and India doesn’t do last-minute RSVP.

Diplomatic Baggage: Nijjar Case Casts Long Shadow Over G7

What’s behind the missing invitation? Enter the diplomatic cold front between India and Canada. Relations hit turbulence after Canadian PM Justin Trudeau accused India of involvement in the 2023 killing of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. India firmly denied the charge. Tensions escalated further when Sikh separatist groups in Canada asked the Canadian government to keep Modi off the guest list. The G7 is normally a stage for global cooperation. This year, it’s caught in the crossfire of geopolitics, assassination allegations, and strained diplomacy.

Carney’s Clean Slate: A Reset In Progress Before The G7?

Mark Carney, Canada’s newly minted prime minister, has shown signs of turning the page. He extended condolences after the Pahalgam terror attack and struck a more conciliatory tone. On May 26, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar spoke to his Canadian counterpart Anita Anand for the first time since Carney’s government took office. “Appreciate the telecon with FM Anita Anand of Canada. Discussed the prospects of India-Canada ties. Wished her a very successful tenure,” Jaishankar posted on X. The mood seems lighter, but not enough for an official invite—yet.

Even if an invitation arrives, India may hit “decline.” A report suggests New Delhi won’t entertain a last-minute call due to tight logistics. High-level diplomacy doesn’t run on impulse buys. While the G7 table remains set in Alberta, the absence of India’s prime minister could reshape side-line dynamics. Modi’s no-show—if confirmed—won’t go unnoticed. In geopolitics, as in parties, timing is everything.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read: Rise Of Covid In India Claims 4 Lives In Last 24 Hours