Did Youtuber Jyoti Malhotra Visit Pahalgam Just Before The Terror Attack? Police Say She Was Being Groomed by Pakistan’s Intelligence Operatives

A 33-year-old travel vlogger from Hisar, Jyoti Malhotra, is at the center of a serious espionage investigation, just days after her arrest under the Official Secrets Act. Authorities now claim that she was being “groomed” by Pakistani intelligence operatives (PIOs) to become a long-term asset.

A 33-year-old travel vlogger from Hisar, Jyoti Malhotra, is at the center of a serious espionage investigation, just days after her arrest under the Official Secrets Act. Authorities now claim that she was being “groomed” by Pakistani intelligence operatives (PIOs) to become a long-term asset.

The case has stunned many, not only because of the severity of the allegations but also because Malhotra had built a popular YouTube channel—Travel with JO—with more than 3.77 lakh subscribers, presenting herself as a harmless travel enthusiast. However, investigators allege there was much more going on behind the scenes.

Police Say She Was Being Cultivated by Foreign Agents

At a press briefing on Sunday, Hisar Superintendent of Police (SP) Shashank Kumar Sawan revealed that central agencies had alerted the Haryana Police that Pakistani handlers were trying to recruit social media influencers. He claimed Malhotra had made several trips to Pakistan—including one just before the Pahalgam terror attack—and had also visited China.

“She is being interrogated by the Haryana Police, in coordination with central agencies. We are analysing her financial transactions and travel history to determine the sources of her income,” SP Sawan said. “Her known income sources do not justify her foreign travel. We suspect external funding. On the surface, she was just a travel blogger.”

Meetings with Pakistani Agents and Use of Encrypted Chats

According to the FIR, Malhotra first met a man named Ehsan-ur-Rahim, also known as Danish, at the Pakistan High Commission in Delhi in 2023 while applying for a visa. Danish allegedly introduced her to another man, Ali Ahwan, who then arranged her accommodation and meetings with Pakistani security personnel named Shakir and Rana Shahbaz.

The FIR says she even saved Shakir’s number under the name “Jatt Randhawa” to hide the nature of their contact. After returning to India, police claim Malhotra kept in touch with these operatives using encrypted messaging apps like WhatsApp, Telegram, and Snapchat. Authorities say she met Danish multiple times at the High Commission as well.

She Had No Direct Access to Classified Info, But Timing Raises Alarm

SP Sawan clarified that Malhotra didn’t have direct access to sensitive military or government data. Still, her continued conversations with foreign intelligence handlers, especially during periods of high tension between India and Pakistan, raised major red flags.

“She had interacted with several high-profile individuals during her visits to Pakistan. Even though her arrest happened recently, intelligence agencies were already monitoring her activities closely,” he said.

Her Travel, Finances and Local Network Under Scrutiny

Authorities are also looking into how she funded her travels, given that her income as a travel vlogger didn’t seem enough to cover repeated foreign trips. Investigators are checking whether she had help from Indian contacts and are combing through her social media activity for potential leads about her wider network.

Police believe she may be part of a larger spy ring operating in Haryana and Punjab that includes informants, agents, and money handlers.

Odisha Police Now Involved Over Puri Visit

Meanwhile, Odisha Police have opened their own probe after learning that Malhotra visited Puri in September 2024 and met a local YouTuber. Puri Superintendent of Police Vinit Agrawal confirmed the meeting and said the woman Malhotra met had recently visited Kartarpur Sahib in Pakistan.

When asked whether any classified information might have been exchanged during that meeting, SP Agrawal said, “The Haryana Police are leading the investigation, and we are cooperating fully.”

Danish Declared Persona Non Grata by India

The Indian government expelled Ehsan-ur-Rahim alias Danish on May 13, declaring him “persona non grata” for activities inconsistent with his diplomatic status. He was ordered to leave the country within 24 hours.

This came just two days after Punjab Police arrested two individuals, including a woman, from Malerkotla in connection to the same network allegedly involving Danish.

Her Arrest Part of Larger Crackdown Post-Operation Sindoor

The arrest also follows India’s recent military campaign, Operation Sindoor, against terror infrastructure in Pakistan. According to Haryana’s Director General of Police (DGP) Shatrujeet Kapur, multiple individuals believed to have links with anti-national activities have been identified across districts.

“As part of the probe, we are collecting concrete evidence to file a strong chargesheet and ensure the highest punishment. Intelligence agencies remain in continuous coordination with district police units,” Kapur said from Sirsa.

Family Denies Charges, Says She’s Being Framed

Malhotra’s family has denied all allegations. Her father said the entire case is a conspiracy meant to defame them. He insisted that his daughter is innocent and accused the authorities of targeting her unfairly.

Her arrest came just a day after another arrest in Kaithal—25-year-old Devender Singh, a postgraduate student suspected of having links to PIOs. Before that, 24-year-old Nauman Ilahi from Shamli was also detained in Panipat on similar charges.

What Happens Next?

Malhotra was arrested from her home in Hisar on May 16 and is currently in five-day police custody. She has been booked under Sections 3 and 5 of the Official Secrets Act, 1923, and Section 152 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Investigations are ongoing, and authorities say more arrests may follow. For now, all eyes are on how this high-profile espionage case unfolds—and whether it reveals a much deeper spy network operating across Indian social media.