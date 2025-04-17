‘Different From Hindus In Every Way’: Pakistani Army Chief Continues Anti-India Rhetoric; Brings Up 2-Nation Theory

Pakistan’s Army Chief, General Asim Munir, has once again made strong comments against India, particularly regarding the Kashmir issue. Speaking at a recent public event, Munir asserted that no force could separate Kashmir from Pakistan.

“No power in the world can separate Kashmir from Pakistan,” he declared. He also addressed the Balochistan conflict, swearing to eradicate terrorism from the region.

“Ten Generations of Terrorists Cannot Harm Pakistan,” Says Munir

General Munir did not concede that terrorists can threaten Balochistan; he even asserted that generations of terrorists could not destabilize the region.



“You think terrorists can take away the destiny of our country from us? If this great Pakistani nation and the Pakistani armed forces, if 1.3 million Indian Army, with all their wherewithal, cannot intimidate us, these terrorists can subdue the armed forces of Pakistan?” he said.

Two-Nation Theory Reiterated

Munir also spoke about the historical partition of India in 1947, emphasizing the differences between Hindus and Muslims as the basis for the creation of Pakistan.

Pakistan Army Chief General Asim Munir spews hate against #Hindus and propagates the #TwoNationTheory, which failed in 1971 when Bangladesh got independence from Pakistan. He asserts that children must be taught such “falsehoods” since it’s easier to brainwash youth. Shameful! pic.twitter.com/vaVZhEK4v8 — Taha Siddiqui (@TahaSSiddiqui) April 16, 2025

“You should narrate the story of Pakistan to your children so that they should not forget the story of Pakistan. Our forefathers thought we are different from Hindus in every possible aspect of life. Our religions are different, our customs are different, our traditions are different, our thoughts are different, our ambitions are different. That was the foundation of the two-nation theory that was laid there. We are two nations, we are not one nation,” he said.

In addition to his remarks on India and Kashmir, General Munir expressed solidarity with Palestinians affected by Israel’s military actions in Gaza.

“The hearts of Pakistanis beat in unison with the Muslims of Gaza,” he said, according to Dawn.

“That was the foundation of the two-nation theory. We are two nations. We are not one nation. So because of that our forefathers struggled, mounted that incessant struggle to create this country. Our forefathers, they have sacrificed immensely, and we have sacrificed a lot for the creation of this country, and we know how to defend it,” he added.

“We will beat the hell out of these terrorists very soon …you think, these 1500 terrorists belonging to BLA, BLF BRA, etc, can take away Balochistan from us ..,” said Munir.

India’s Response to Pakistan’s Kashmir Remarks

Munir’s comments come shortly after India criticized Pakistan for raising the Kashmir issue during a United Nations debate on peacekeeping reforms. India’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Parvathaneni Harish, dismissed Pakistan’s references to Jammu and Kashmir as “unwarranted.”

Last month, Harish firmly stated at the UN Security Council that Jammu and Kashmir “was, is, and will always remain an integral part of India.” He also urged Pakistan to vacate the parts of Kashmir it “illegally occupies.”

