Digantara Unveils Project IRIS: A New Era of High-Precision Satellite Imaging Begins

In a remarkable achievement for space observation, Indian space tech company Digantara has released a high-resolution image of a Starlink satellite traveling at a blazing speed of 7.5 kilometers per second. The satellite — Starlink 4621 — was photographed from a distance of just 35.8 kilometers, with a resolution of 0.17 meters per pixel.

This mid-orbit capture, something that would have seemed like science fiction not long ago, is part of Digantara’s latest leap in space domain awareness: Project IRIS.

Introducing Project IRIS: Clarity in Orbit

Project IRIS (Intelligent Reconnaissance in Space) is Digantara’s new space-to-space imaging platform designed to make space operations more transparent, secure, and better understood. Unlike traditional satellite tracking tools, which only provide location data, Project IRIS captures visual information — turning darkness into data, frame by frame.

“It does not just track what moves in orbit, it reveals it with precision. Frame by frame, we are turning darkness into data. Every object in space carries a story, and we help you read it,” Digantara said while introducing the project.

For governments, satellite operators, and mission partners around the world, Project IRIS now offers high-resolution orbital imaging — helping them not only track but also study and understand space-based assets.

What Makes Project IRIS Unique?

The real game-changer here is the ability to capture high-resolution images from a close range in space. This type of surveillance, known as Non-Earth Imaging (NEI), is incredibly difficult due to the high speeds and vast distances involved. Yet, Project IRIS, as part of Digantara’s broader Project ARIES initiative, has managed to pull it off.

Project IRIS focuses on the second type of surveillance in space domain awareness: understanding the characteristics of an object, not just its position. That requires specialized equipment and techniques — particularly close-proximity imaging from less than 50 kilometers away.

“With Project IRIS, we conduct close proximity surveillance of satellites to gather data that unveils the intent and characteristics of targets,” Digantara explained.

Space Domain Awareness: Why It Matters

Modern space surveillance systems are usually divided into two main functions. The first involves creating an orbital catalog — essentially a database of satellite positions and velocities. Digantara already plays a major role in this space with both ground-based and space-based surveillance sensors contributing to a growing catalog of space objects.

The second — and far more advanced — capability involves understanding the physical and behavioral traits of those satellites. That’s where Project IRIS comes in, using near-range, space-to-space high-resolution imaging to monitor everything from size and structure to potentially even intent.

This kind of intelligence is crucial, especially in an era where space is becoming increasingly crowded and competitive.

A Silent Observer Above Earth

Captured high above Earth’s atmosphere, Starlink 4621 floats silently across the void, unaware it’s being watched with such clarity. That single image — taken from just 35.8 kilometers away — is more than just a technical marvel. It’s a powerful demonstration of what the future of orbital intelligence looks like.

“Somewhere above us, moving at 7.5 kilometers per second, a satellite glides silently through the void. This is Starlink-4621, captured mid-orbit by Project IRIS, our NEI platform for SDA,” Digantara said, highlighting the moment.

What This Means for the Future of Space Security

With Project IRIS, Digantara is not just aiming to improve how we observe and manage space — it’s redefining it. The platform could play a vital role in detecting rogue satellites, monitoring international space activities, and even supporting collision avoidance systems.

And as space continues to become a domain of strategic and economic importance, having tools that offer not just “where” but “what” — and perhaps even “why” — is more critical than ever.