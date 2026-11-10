Digital Arrest Scams Are Leaving Families Financially Shattered, Supreme Court Now Wants WhatsApp and Banks to Take Responsibility

The Supreme Court has directed WhatsApp and other digital platforms to submit a detailed plan explaining how they intend to prevent digital arrest scams and related cybercrimes. The platforms have also been asked to share their proposals with the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C).

A three-judge bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, Justice Joymalya Bagchi and Justice V Mohana issued the direction while hearing the suo motu case titled In Re: Victims of Digital Arrest Related to Forged Documents. The Court is monitoring the growing threat of digital arrest frauds, in which cybercriminals impersonate police officers and other government officials to cheat people.

Supreme Court Seeks WhatsApp’s Plan to Prevent Digital Arrest Scams

In its latest order, the bench directed WhatsApp LLC, a Meta company, and other concerned intermediaries to explain the preventive steps they are planning to introduce.

“WhatsApp LLC (A Meta Company) and other concerned intermediaries are also directed to apprise this Court of the measures they propose to undertake to prevent the digital arrest scams and related cybercrimes. They shall also simultaneously submit their proposals to the I4C,” the bench said.

The development comes after the Union government submitted a status report detailing the action taken following the Court’s February directions. According to the report, WhatsApp has banned around 9,400 accounts linked to digital arrest scams and the impersonation of law enforcement agencies.

Supreme Court Wants Banks to Compensate Cyber Fraud Victims

The Supreme Court has also sought stronger safeguards from banks to prevent cyber-enabled financial fraud. In August, the bench asked the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to prepare a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for banks. The proposed framework includes temporary debit restrictions on suspicious accounts, a grievance redressal system and a mechanism to restore money lost by victims.

The Court has further emphasised that banks must compensate customers if their failure to exercise due diligence is found to have enabled the fraud.

“The regulatory measures proposed by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) must mandate and incorporate suitable provisions that require financial institutions to indemnify victims of digital arrest scams and other cyber frauds and pay suitable compensation not less than the amount lost by the customer,” the bench reiterated in October. The Court also suggested temporarily suspending unusual transactions that do not match a customer’s regular banking history.

States Asked to Share FIR and Investigation Details

Apart from WhatsApp and banks, the Supreme Court has directed law enforcement agencies across States and Union Territories to submit details of FIRs registered in digital arrest scam cases.

The agencies must also provide updates on investigations and suggest measures to improve the prevention, detection and prosecution of such crimes. The Directors General of Police (DGPs) have been asked to ensure compliance with the directions. The Court has also directed the RBI to submit a list of all authorised financial institutions before it. The matter will next be heard on November 23, 2026.