Digital Driving License Explained: Eligibility, Benefits & How To Download

Digital Driving License Explained: Eligibility, Benefits & How To Download

Digital Driving License (DL) is a virtual version of your physical DL, available via the DigiLocker app. It’s legally valid, reduces the risk of loss, and is easy to access anytime. Anyone with a valid driving license can download it using their DL number.

Now carry your driving license on your phone! Download the legally valid Digital Driving License via DigiLocker for hassle-free access anytime, anywhere.

Last Updated: June 27, 2025 19:50:27 IST

It is no longer mandatory to carry your driving license in paper form. The Government of India has introduced the Digital Driving License, a safe and easy option that is available at all times via the DigiLocker mobile app. It is not a replacement for the paper card, the digital version has the same legal recognition and can be used as valid proof when necessary.

Know Who is Eligible for a Digital Driving License?

Every citizen holding a valid physical driving license from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways can download the digital driving license. And no additional application or verification process is needed if your license information is already present in the government database.

What are the benefits of a Digital Driving License?

You don’t need to physically Carry: The biggest benefit is the ease of not having to physically carry a driving license anywhere. 

It reduces chances of Loss or Theft: As the license is kept digitally, the risk of losing it or someone stealing it and using it is importantly lowered. 

You will have a legally valid proof: The digital version, given through DigiLocker, is legally accepted as proof by traffic police as well as government officials throughout India.

How you should Obtain Your Digital Driving License

The most simple steps for obtaining your digital driving license are as follows:

First of all you have to download the DigiLocker app from Google Play Store or from Apple App Store.

Create an account or Sign in by using your Aadhaar-linked mobile number.

So, after you sign in, look up “Driving License” under the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways segment.

Insert your driving license number.

Click “Get Document.”.

Your electronic driving license will now be on your screen and available at any time using the app.

As there is a greater push on paperless papers and e-governance, the electronic driving license is a move toward safer, smarter, and more efficient identification.

Tags: digital driving licensedigital driving license explainedhome_hero_pos_8
