Dilip Ghosh Questions BJP Decline, Hits Back At Critics After Visiting Mamata Banerjee’s Jagannath Temple In Digha

Former BJP state president Dilip Ghosh’s visit to the newly inaugurated Jagannath Temple in Digha, along with a cordial exchange with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, has sparked tensions within the state BJP.

This incident comes at a time when the party is aiming to consolidate its Hindutva base ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.

Instead of criticizing Banerjee for initiating the temple project, BJP leaders found themselves having to justify Ghosh’s presence at the event. Ghosh attended the temple ceremony with his wife Rinku Majumder and greeted Banerjee, praising her by saying, “What you have done is big work.”

BJP Was Unaware of Ghosh’s Attendance at State-Backed Event

Although the state government officially invited Ghosh, sources say the BJP leadership had no prior knowledge of his participation. A senior TMC functionary revealed that Mamata was preparing to leave the temple premises when she was informed of Ghosh’s impending arrival, prompting her to stay back to welcome him.

West Bengal BJP President Sukanta Majumder responded sharply, stating,

“Whether Dilip Ghosh attends or not is his personal choice. But the party does not support this, especially amid ongoing Hindu persecution in Murshidabad. The party had collectively decided to boycott the event.”

Dilip Ghosh Defends His Actions

Countering the backlash, Ghosh maintained that his visit was purely spiritual and not politically motivated.

“I don’t need anyone’s approval to visit a temple. This temple is close to my home, and I went for darshan. Who built it or inaugurated it won’t matter to devotees,” he said, adding that millions would eventually visit the temple regardless of political affiliations.

Senior BJP leader Tathagata Roy condemned Ghosh’s narrative, calling it misleading.

“Would anyone believe a political leader visiting his main rival at her event is just a courtesy call? This isn’t a fairy tale,” he scoffed.

Meanwhile, Swapan Dasgupta warned that the discontent among grassroots workers over Ghosh’s actions was too significant for the party’s national leadership to ignore.

Ghosh Questions BJP’s Decline Since His Departure as President

Unfazed, Ghosh escalated his counterattack. “Have you heard of an official boycott call? Those questioning my loyalty should review their own contributions. When I led the party, we won 18 Lok Sabha and 77 Assembly seats. Now we’re down to 12 MPs and 70 MLAs. What happened?”

His remarks were perceived as an indirect jab at Suvendu Adhikari, who succeeded him.

Following the controversy, Ghosh faced protests from BJP workers in Kolaghat, forcing him to retreat from a public appearance. Yet, he stood by his stance.

“Should I skip my neighbor’s wedding because he’s from TMC? That’s not the kind of politics I believe in,” Ghosh said, emphasizing that personal relationships shouldn’t be sacrificed for political rivalry.

Referring to insults labeling him “Bhogi” (pleasure-seeker) and “Tyagi” (renunciate), Ghosh retorted:

“Those who marry multiple times and lead double lives call me Bhogi? I’ve always worked on the ground. My veins run with BJP and Hindutva—don’t question my dedication.”

TMC Seizes Opportunity Amid BJP Infighting

Sensing an opportunity, TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh took to social media, quipping, “Dilip Ghosh’s roar was louder than the sea waves in Digha. He has washed away a section of the BJP.”

A senior BJP insider admitted that while Ghosh raised valid points, the timing was damaging, “At a time when Hindu sentiment is surging, especially after the fall of the Hasina government, internal divisions could derail our momentum.”

Many party members are now keenly waiting for a response from Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, who has remained silent so far.