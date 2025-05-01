Dilli Haat Fire: 24 Shops Damaged in South Delhi Blaze

While the flames have been doused, the emotional and economic fallout from the incident is likely to linger in the coming weeks as authorities work to assess the total damage and offer relief.

A major fire broke out at Dilli Haat, the bustling cultural and craft hub in South Delhi’s INA area, on Wednesday night, leaving significant damage in its wake.

Fire Erupts in the Heart of Dilli Haat

The blaze was reported around 8:45 PM, prompting an immediate response from emergency services.

Four fire tenders were dispatched to the scene and managed to bring the flames under control.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (South-West District) Surender Chaudhary, “As per initial assessment, 24 shops have been gutted in the fire. Fortunately, no loss of life or injuries have been reported so far.”

The police confirmed that an inquiry is currently underway to determine the cause of the fire.

Delhi Minister Visits Site, Promises Support

Soon after news of the fire surfaced, Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra arrived at the site to take stock of the damage.

“As soon as I came to know about the incident of fire, I reached here…About 26 shops have been completely gutted by the fire. Artisans and those who run these shops have suffered losses,” said Mishra.

He assured the affected vendors that the government would step in to help.

“I have told my officers to assess the loss. But I would like to say that we won’t let any artisan suffer any loss. The government stands with them. The cause of the fire will be investigated…Compensation for the loss of shops will be given…This is our responsibility…” he added.

Vendors Devastated by Losses

Many shopkeepers at the site were left in distress as they watched their livelihoods turn to ashes.

One shop owner, speaking to ANI, said, “There is a huge loss due to fire here. I called the fire tenders. Around 27 to 28 shops were gutted in the fire here. We are assuming the reason for the fire is a short circuit.”

While the flames have been doused, the emotional and economic fallout from the incident is likely to linger in the coming weeks as authorities work to assess the total damage and offer relief.

