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Home > India News > ‘Dimaagi Naxals Need to Be Identified, Isolated’: PM Modi’s Big Warning in Independence Day 2026 Speech

‘Dimaagi Naxals Need to Be Identified, Isolated’: PM Modi’s Big Warning in Independence Day 2026 Speech

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his Independence Day 2026 speech, warned against “Dimaagi Naxals”, saying they need to be identified and isolated as India tackles the Naxal threat.

‘Dimaagi Naxals Need to Be Identified, Isolated’: PM Modi’s Big Warning in Independence Day 2026 Speech

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Sat 2026-08-15 09:50 IST

Addressing the nation from the Red Fort on India’s 80th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi talked about the priorities of the government and the problems confronting the nation. While addressing the nation, the Prime Minister talked about the journey of development in India, the security of the nation and also the need for protecting the nation against forces which, according to him, threaten its social harmony.

Discussing the problem of Naxalism, the Prime Minister pointed out that India has achieved considerable success in dealing with the menace of armed Naxalism in the forests and isolated areas of the country. However, the ideology which forms the basis of Naxalism still persists.

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“My dear fellow citizens, in the forests… in the deep jungles, we have succeeded in eliminating armed Naxals and liberating the country from that crisis,” he said.

The Prime Minister, however, said the threat had not completely disappeared.

What PM Modi Said About ‘Dimagi Naxals’?

In his speech on Independence Day 2026, PM Modi said, “Barson tak desh ki satta mein Maoist soch ke log galiyaron mein apni jagah bana kar baithe the. Sarkari committees mein advisors ke roop mein bhi ye Maoist soch ne policies ko influence kiya tha… Jungleon mein humein hathiyari Naxalon ka khatma karne mein success mili hai. Lekin hathiyari Naxal toh gaye, lekin ye dimagi Naxal mauke ki talash mein hain. Woh violence aur anarchy ke raste khoj rahe hain. Society ko galat raah par ghasitne ke liye alag-alag tarike se daanv chal rahe hain. In dimagi Naxaliyon ko pehchanna hoga. Dimagi Naxaliyon ko isolate karna hoga aur young generation ko nation ko developed banane mein jodna hoga.”

(“For years, people with a Maoist mindset had carved out a place for themselves in the corridors of power in the country. Even as advisors in government committees, this Maoist ideology had influenced policies… In the jungles, we have succeeded in eliminating the armed Naxals. But while the armed Naxals are gone, these ideological (dimagi) Naxals are looking for opportunities. They are searching for paths of violence and anarchy. They are using various tactics to drag society onto the wrong path. These ideological Naxals must be identified. The ideological Naxals must be isolated, and the young generation must be connected to the effort of making the nation developed.”)

Maoist Ideology in Corridors of Power

Modi also alleged that people with a Maoist mindset had earlier found influence within the government and its policy-making structures.

“People with a Maoist mindset had carved out a place for themselves in the corridors of power within the nation,” he said. 

He further claimed that Maoist ideology had influenced national policies through government committees and advisers.

His remarks come as the Centre continues to highlight its efforts to eliminate Left Wing Extremism and strengthen security in affected regions.

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‘Dimaagi Naxals Need to Be Identified, Isolated’: PM Modi’s Big Warning in Independence Day 2026 Speech

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‘Dimaagi Naxals Need to Be Identified, Isolated’: PM Modi’s Big Warning in Independence Day 2026 Speech
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