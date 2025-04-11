Home
Diplomatic Milestone In 26/11 Probe: Martyred Major Sandeep’s Father Welcomes Progress in Tahawwur Rana Extradition

Diplomatic Milestone In 26/11 Probe: Martyred Major Sandeep’s Father Welcomes Progress in Tahawwur Rana Extradition

Tahawwur Rana


Octagenerian father of the NSG commando Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan who sacrificed his life on 26/11 of 2008 – Unnikrishnan was all smiles at his house at the New Yelahanka Town in North Bengaluru where he had started a Trust in his son’s name.

A feel of content and satisfaction was visible on his face that even after 17 years of his son’s martyrdom had gone by, he says the tempo of the 26/11 terror case has not been compromised still.

“Its a Diplomatic Achievement and a milestone in 26/11 terror investigation. Even though it’s not a full closure on this case, we will get maximum information from him (Tahawwur Rana) which can be used for our security purpose,” Unnikrishnan told NewsX.

When it came to the topic of punishment that Rana should be granted Unnikrishnan said “People say he should be hanged – executed, it’s not in our hands. There are extradition responsibilities, and it in deed is a achievement by the Indian Diplomatic officials.”

On the other international handlers in the case yet to be extradited like David Headley, Hafiz Syed, and Lakhvi, Unnikrishnan said “it is not in our hands, it is an internationally important case and Iam happy that the tempo of this case is still not compromised so far and I feel we will vigorously go ahead with all these developments.”

He also added that “As a neutral nation, we will be able to extract as much information from Rana and hopefully from Headley also. It is then a link can be possibly established and this information can be of help for our security purposes. Therefore denial may not be possible for Pakistan in the future,” Unnikrishnan said.

Commenting on the political dispensation both at present and during the 26/11 terror attacks Unnikrishnan said “Its not a political turn of events, it’s an official position of the government. Whether it’s a left, right or centre government – is not important. We are doing this as a nation and we should be able to succeed in it. Besides the government, the officials of this nation are doing a very good job and I appreciate that.”

Talking about his son’s legacy as a braveheart in Indian Army. Unnikrishnan says – “A soldier should be soldier. He is not just an employee of the Defence Department. He has got a role to play. They should understand that they are the hands and brains of the nation. My son has done this to an extent, and I don’t think everyone can do the same. But a soldier should always remain a soldier.”

ALSO READ: Tahawwur Rana Interrogation Begins: NIA To Grill 26/11 Accused On Lashkar, ISI Links And Mumbai Attacks

