Direct Vande Bharat From Mumbai To Mangaluru? Indian Railways Set To Make New Additions

Indian Railways is set to introduce a new Vande Bharat train service that will directly connect Mumbai and Mangaluru. This decision comes as part of an effort to optimize operations and increase passenger occupancy. Currently, the Mumbai-Goa and Mangaluru-Goa Vande Bharat trains run separately, but officials believe merging these routes into a single Mumbai-Mangaluru service will provide a faster and more efficient travel option.

The Mumbai-Goa Vande Bharat train initially saw high passenger occupancy, with around 90% of seats being filled. However, this number has now dropped to approximately 70%. On the other hand, the Mangaluru-Goa route has been struggling with low demand, with occupancy rates falling below 40%. The Railways had previously explored extending the Mangaluru-Goa train to Kozhikode to attract more passengers, but this idea was dropped due to opposition from political leaders in Karnataka.

New Route to Ensure Better Efficiency

By merging the two existing routes into a direct Mumbai-Mangaluru service, Indian Railways aims to ensure higher occupancy and improve efficiency. The new train is expected to cover the distance between Mumbai and Mangaluru in approximately 12 hours, offering a faster alternative to the existing rail options. This move aligns with the strong demand for better rail connectivity between Mumbai and Mangaluru, which has been voiced by passengers and stakeholders alike.

Expected Benefits for Passengers

The introduction of this direct Vande Bharat service is expected to offer several advantages, including:

Reduced travel time : The direct route will cut down on layovers and unnecessary stoppages, making the journey quicker.

: The direct route will cut down on layovers and unnecessary stoppages, making the journey quicker. Increased convenience : Passengers traveling between Mumbai and Mangaluru will no longer need to switch trains at Goa, ensuring a seamless experience.

: Passengers traveling between Mumbai and Mangaluru will no longer need to switch trains at Goa, ensuring a seamless experience. Higher occupancy rates: By combining two moderately occupied routes, the Railways expects to achieve full passenger capacity, making the service more viable.

Finalizing the Plan

The plan to introduce the Mumbai-Mangaluru Vande Bharat train is currently under review, with discussions ongoing regarding scheduling and stop arrangements. Indian Railways is keen on implementing this change as soon as possible to enhance passenger experience and boost train occupancy.

With improved efficiency and better connectivity, this new Vande Bharat service is expected to significantly benefit travelers between Mumbai and Mangaluru, making train travel faster and more comfortable.