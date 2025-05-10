Home
Dirty Tactics, Desperate Moves: How Pakistan's Proxy War and Cross-Border Deceit Were Laid Bare by India's Retaliation

In a high-stakes battle that has unfolded far beyond the frontlines, India’s resolute response to cross-border terrorism has not only struck down key terror operatives but also exposed the shadowy tactics long used by Pakistan in its proxy war.

In a high-stakes battle that has unfolded far beyond the frontlines, India’s resolute response to cross-border terrorism has not only struck down key terror operatives but also exposed the shadowy tactics long used by Pakistan in its proxy war. From using civilian airliners as shields during military maneuvers to arming non-state actors under the radar, Pakistan’s playbook of deception has come under unprecedented global scrutiny. But this time, India didn’t just respond—it rewrote the rules. With precise military strikes, diplomatic offensives, and unwavering public support, New Delhi has put Islamabad on notice and forced the world to confront the truth behind Pakistan’s long-denied involvement in state-sponsored terror.

DIRTY TACTIC 1: Targeting and Killing Civilians

On April 22, 2025, the peaceful town of Pahalgam became the scene of a brutal attack as Pakistan-based militants ruthlessly targeted a group of unsuspecting tourists. Civilians were killed in the chilling assault, leaving the nation reeling. Tourists were supposed to be enjoying the beauty of Kashmir, not caught in a deadly ambush. This attack? It’s just another reckless move, turning up the heat in the already tense India-Pakistan standoff. Pakistan’s violence reached a new low when in the attack 26 civilians were killed, as militants ruthlessly targeted tourists.

India as in retaliation launched the operation sindoor as a precision move, To which Pakistani replied with heavy shelling in Jammu. This got worse as it claimed 15 more lives, including four children, and injured 43 others in Poonch. The brutal attacks sparked outrage and condemnation worldwide.

DIRTY TACTIC 2: Targeting Gurudwaras in Poonch, Four Sikhs Killed in Pakistan Shelling

Pakistan’s cross-border shelling in Poonch damaged Gurdwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha, killing four Sikhs, including raagi Amrik Singh, during early morning prayers. The attack drew sharp condemnation from Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal, who called it an “assault on faith.” The shelling followed India’s missile strikes on nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in retaliation for the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 civilians.

Despite the destruction, the gurdwara reopened the next day. The community stood united—shaken, but unbroken. The prayers haven’t stopped.

DIRTY TACTIC 3: Targeting Temples, Churches, and Convents

Pakistan didn’t just cross the line—it bulldozed right over it. In a desperate attempt to stir chaos, it turned its guns and drones toward places of worship—hitting gurdwaras, temples, and convents during heavy cross-border shelling. The aim? Spark communal fire and muddy global opinion. This came right after the brutal Pahalgam terror attack, where civilians were killed in front of their families—pure profiling at its worst. Then came the swarm: 500 drones unleashed across 24 Indian cities in a calculated escalation. And just to keep the pressure boiling, Pakistan kept the LoC under fire for 15 straight nights.

DIRTY TACTIC 4: Using Civilian Airlines As Shields During Air Attacks

The Indian Armed Forces have responded firmly to attacks, sparking panic in Pakistan. Amid this, Pakistan has resorted to using civilian airliners as shields during failed attacks on Indian soil. Despite the heightened risk, Pakistan kept its airspace open on May 7, allowing commercial flights to operate. The Indian Army, in a joint press conference, revealed that Pakistan used civilian aircraft to cover up drone attacks. Wing Commander Vyomika Singh shared images of air traffic, including flights between Dammam and Lahore, even late in the evening, illustrating Pakistan’s reckless actions.

DIRTY TACTIC 5: Spreading Misinformation On Attacks On India

As tensions rise between India and Pakistan, the Pakistani establishment has ramped up its misinformation efforts. Amid three waves of drone and missile attacks, Pakistan has spread a series of lies, including claims that Indian armed forces fired missiles at Amritsar. These false narratives, designed to create discord and incite communal unrest, have been propagated through both official channels and social media. Pakistani officials, including Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, falsely claimed India attacked Nankana Sahib Gurdwara and fired missiles at Amritsar, fueling panic.

India’s Swift Response

Indian officials have swiftly countered these lies with factual evidence and timely fact-checks. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri slammed Pakistan’s attempts to mislead the world, calling the claims “ludicrous” and “preposterous.” He highlighted Pakistan’s desperation to deflect blame for its own actions. Additionally, misleading reports about Indian military bases being destroyed in Gujarat, Uri, and Nagrota have been debunked. India continues to address this misinformation by sharing verifiable facts, using transparency and visual evidence to expose Pakistan’s propaganda.

Also Read: ‘Justice Is Served’: India Hits At PoK Terror Base; Indian Army Launches Operation Sindoor

