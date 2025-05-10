Dirty Tactics, Desperate Moves: How Pakistan’s Proxy War and Cross-Border Deceit Were Laid Bare by India’s Retaliation

In a high-stakes battle that has unfolded far beyond the frontlines, India’s resolute response to cross-border terrorism has not only struck down key terror operatives but also exposed the shadowy tactics long used by Pakistan in its proxy war. From using civilian airliners as shields during military maneuvers to arming non-state actors under the radar, Pakistan’s playbook of deception has come under unprecedented global scrutiny. But this time, India didn’t just respond—it rewrote the rules. With precise military strikes, diplomatic offensives, and unwavering public support, New Delhi has put Islamabad on notice and forced the world to confront the truth behind Pakistan’s long-denied involvement in state-sponsored terror.
DIRTY TACTIC 1: Targeting and Killing Civilians
DIRTY TACTIC 2: Targeting Gurudwaras in Poonch, Four Sikhs Killed in Pakistan Shelling
DIRTY TACTIC 3: Targeting Temples, Churches, and Convents
The Indian Armed Forces have responded firmly to attacks, sparking panic in Pakistan. Amid this, Pakistan has resorted to using civilian airliners as shields during failed attacks on Indian soil. Despite the heightened risk, Pakistan kept its airspace open on May 7, allowing commercial flights to operate. The Indian Army, in a joint press conference, revealed that Pakistan used civilian aircraft to cover up drone attacks. Wing Commander Vyomika Singh shared images of air traffic, including flights between Dammam and Lahore, even late in the evening, illustrating Pakistan’s reckless actions.
DIRTY TACTIC 5: Spreading Misinformation On Attacks On India
As tensions rise between India and Pakistan, the Pakistani establishment has ramped up its misinformation efforts. Amid three waves of drone and missile attacks, Pakistan has spread a series of lies, including claims that Indian armed forces fired missiles at Amritsar. These false narratives, designed to create discord and incite communal unrest, have been propagated through both official channels and social media. Pakistani officials, including Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, falsely claimed India attacked Nankana Sahib Gurdwara and fired missiles at Amritsar, fueling panic.
India’s Swift Response
Indian officials have swiftly countered these lies with factual evidence and timely fact-checks. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri slammed Pakistan’s attempts to mislead the world, calling the claims “ludicrous” and “preposterous.” He highlighted Pakistan’s desperation to deflect blame for its own actions. Additionally, misleading reports about Indian military bases being destroyed in Gujarat, Uri, and Nagrota have been debunked. India continues to address this misinformation by sharing verifiable facts, using transparency and visual evidence to expose Pakistan’s propaganda.