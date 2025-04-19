Home
Saturday, April 19, 2025
  Discipline Over Distraction: How Saurabh Chaudhary Scored 100 Percentile In JEE Main 2025 | NewsX Exclusive

Discipline Over Distraction: How Saurabh Chaudhary Scored 100 Percentile In JEE Main 2025 | NewsX Exclusive

Uttar Pradesh’s Saurabh Chaudhary is one of 24 students to achieve a perfect 100 percentile in JEE Main 2025. In an exclusive interview with NewsX, he shares how discipline, regular test analysis, and consciously limiting social media helped him reach the top.

Saurabh Chaudhary


The National Testing Agency (NTA) declared the results of JEE Main 2025 Session 2, with 24 students securing a perfect 100 percentile. Among them is Saurabh Chaudhary from Uttar Pradesh, who spoke to NewsX about his journey, preparation strategy, and future aspirations.

Speaking to NewsX, Saurabh expressed immense joy over the result, saying, “I’m feeling very happy. My whole family, teachers everyone is pleased with the result.” Reflecting on his preparation, he credited consistent hard work and regular analysis of mistakes as the key to his success.

Preparation and Strategy

For the past two years, Saurabh dedicated himself to Physics, Chemistry, and Math. While he admitted to making a few mistakes during his preparation especially in test analysis he emphasized the importance of learning from them.

“Just consistent hard work and regularly analyzing mistakes helped me improve test after test,” he said.

Family Support and Peer Pressure

Saurabh acknowledged the strong support from his family, who provided all the resources he needed. On handling peer pressure, he said, “There was a little pressure, but you have to overcome it. Otherwise, it can affect the outcome.”

With JEE Advanced scheduled for May 18, Saurabh’s short-term goal is to replicate his JEE Main success. Looking ahead, he aims to pursue BTech from IIT Bombay and hopes to contribute to improving the conditions of people in India.

Balancing Studies and Screen Time

Interestingly, Saurabh has developed a unique strategy to limit social media distractions. “I only have YouTube and WhatsApp on my phone. I use social media on my laptop, where the interface is less appealing,” he explained. This move helps him stay focused on his goals.

When not studying, Saurabh enjoys playing basketball, football, and occasionally online games, proving that balance is key even during intense exam prep. As the JEE Advanced approaches, Saurabh stands as an inspiration to lakhs of aspirants across the country.

Watch full interview here:

newsx

“Delhi Deserves Better, We Are Starting from Scratch”: CM Rekha Gupta | NewsX Exclusive Interview
