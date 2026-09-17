Disha Salian Case Takes Fresh Turn: Rs. 500 Crore Legal Notice Lands On Aaditya Thackeray

New Twist In The Disha Salian Case As Her Father Issues Rs 500 Crore Defamation Notice Against Shiv Sena And NCP Leaders

A new twist has been added to the long pending case relating to the death of Disha Salian with her father Satish Salian filing a defamation notice for Rs 500 crore against Shiv Sena UBT leader Aaditya Thackeray and NCP SP leader Anil Deshmukh, alleging that both leaders have tried to portray their demand for justice as politically motivated.

Background Of The Case

Disha Salian, the manager of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, died on June 8, 2020, by falling from a high-rise building located in the Malad area of Mumbai. Initially, police had assumed it as an accident and filed a report of Accidental Death. A few days later after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, her father approached Bombay High Court for a re-investigation and registration of FIR naming various personalities like Thackeray, Dino Morea, and Sooraj Pancholi whose behavior requires an investigation.

What The Legal Notice Alleges

Thackeray is accused in the notice of questioning the intentions of Satish Salian and attempting to malign the search for justice by the latter as politically motivated and baseless. This notice also goes on to accuse Thackeray of making false claims about the case by saying that it had already been investigated and proved that he was not involved in it. It also mentions that in March 2025, Thackeray made statements through Anil Deshmukh regarding the conspiracy theory against him and says that the statements were widely publicised and created an impression of a dishonest litigant in Salian.

The Demand For Apology

Satish Salian has sought an unconditional and public apology from both leaders, to be published and broadcast across major print, television and digital platforms, along with a video apology of at least three minutes posted on their official social media accounts.

Thackeray’s Response

Responding after the CBI named him in its FIR, Aaditya Thackeray denied any connection to the case, stating clearly that he had never met or known Disha Salian. He described the repeated attempts to link his name to the case as a deliberate, evidence free effort at character assassination driven by political and personal motives, and called for the reinvestigation to proceed without what he termed malicious distractions.

Let’s cut through the noise and talk facts, once again: I have never met or known Disha Salian.

Linking my name to this tragic case constantly is a deliberate, evidence-free attempt at character assassination by a few individuals with clear political and personal motives, for… — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) September 16, 2026

The CBI FIR

The CBI registered its FIR earlier this week under sections related to murder and criminal conspiracy, listing Thackeray, actors Dino Morea, Sooraj Pancholi and Rhea Chakraborty, along with the doctors and staff involved in the delayed post mortem, among those whose roles require further investigation. Others named in the FIR have similarly denied any involvement.

With the CBI probe now underway and a fresh defamation notice adding a new legal front to the case, the coming weeks are likely to see both the criminal investigation and the defamation dispute play out simultaneously, keeping the case in the spotlight.

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