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Home > India News > Disha Salian Death: Bombay High Court Orders CBI probe, Says No One to be Treated as Accused Without Evidence

Disha Salian Death: Bombay High Court Orders CBI probe, Says No One to be Treated as Accused Without Evidence

The court also emphasised that the investigation should determine the individual role of any person only if sufficient material emerges against them. (Photo: ANI)
The court also emphasised that the investigation should determine the individual role of any person only if sufficient material emerges against them. (Photo: ANI)

Published By: Nakshab Khan
Published: Wed 2026-09-02 13:27 IST

The Bombay High Court has ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the death of Disha Salian, the former manager of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The court, however, made it clear that merely being investigated would not make any individual an accused in the case.
 
The court said that no person should be treated as an accused unless the investigating agency finds sufficient material against them. Any further action against an individual would be taken strictly in accordance with law and on the basis of the evidence that emerges during the investigation.
 
Salian died on June 8, 2020 after falling from a high-rise building in Mumbai’s Malad area. Her father, Satish Salian, had sought an independent investigation and raised allegations of foul play, questioning the earlier police investigation into her death.
 
What the court order said?
 
Under the order, the CBI will conduct an independent and detailed investigation into the circumstances surrounding Salian’s death. The agency is expected to examine relevant records, witnesses and facts connected with the incident, besides reviewing medical and forensic material.
 
The court also emphasised that the investigation should determine the individual role of any person only if sufficient material emerges against them. No one is to be presumed to be an accused merely because their name comes up during the probe.
 
What Disha Salian’s lawyer said
 
Disha Salian’s lawyer Nilesh Ojha said the court has directed the CBI to investigate the matter. According to Ojha, the CBI will first register a case and then proceed with the investigation on the basis of the complaint submitted by Disha’s father, Satish Salian.
 
The development comes after questions were raised over the manner in which the earlier police investigation was conducted. Satish Salian had approached the Bombay High Court seeking an FIR and an independent CBI investigation into his daughter’s death.
 
What happens next?
 
The CBI will take over the relevant records and examine the circumstances surrounding the June 2020 incident. The agency is expected to look into witness statements, the circumstances at the scene, medical and forensic records and other material before deciding on any further legal action.
 
The court’s order makes it clear that the CBI probe itself should not be construed as a finding of guilt or as making anyone an accused. Any individual responsibility will have to be established on the basis of material collected during the investigation.
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Disha Salian Death: Bombay High Court Orders CBI probe, Says No One to be Treated as Accused Without Evidence
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Disha Salian Death: Bombay High Court Orders CBI probe, Says No One to be Treated as Accused Without Evidence
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