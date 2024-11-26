Home
Tuesday, November 26, 2024
Disheartening To See Country’s Largest Minority Facing ‘Unprecedented Threats’, says Mehbooba Mufti

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday said it was “disheartening” that the country’s largest minority was facing “unprecedented threats” as it celebrated Constitution Day. The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) supremo referred to the violence in Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal, where four people died during protests against a court-ordered survey of a Mughal-era mosque.

The government on Tuesday kick-started yearlong celebrations to mark the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution.

“Today, as we celebrate Constitution Day, it is disheartening to see the largest minority in our country facing unprecedented threats. Their dignity, lives, livelihoods and places of worship are under attack, contradicting the Constitution’s guarantee of equal rights and dignity for every citizen, regardless of their background,” the former Jammu and Kashmir chief said in a post on X.

