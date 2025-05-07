Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, May 7, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • ‘Disinformation Offensive’: Is Pakistan Trying To Distract Onlookers From Operation Sindoor’s Success?

‘Disinformation Offensive’: Is Pakistan Trying To Distract Onlookers From Operation Sindoor’s Success?

Pakistan's campaign of falsehoods, described as a “disinformation offensive,” appears aimed at distracting from the success of Operation Sindoor and confusing both domestic and international audiences.

‘Disinformation Offensive’: Is Pakistan Trying To Distract Onlookers From Operation Sindoor’s Success?

Pakistan's campaign, described as a “disinformation offensive,” appears aimed at distracting from the success of Operation Sindoor


Following India’s precise and rapid strikes on nine terror-linked sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, a wave of misinformation has been unleashed by Pakistan, according to government sources. The campaign of falsehoods, described as a “disinformation offensive,” appears aimed at distracting from the success of Operation Sindoor and confusing both domestic and international audiences.

The operation, which took place in the early hours of Wednesday, was India’s firm response to the brutal April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam. Using Kamikaze drones, 25 missiles, and precision bombs, the Indian armed forces completed their mission in just 25 minutes.

Operation Sindoor: A 25-Minute Precision Strike

Sources familiar with the operation said it began around 1 a.m. and was so well-coordinated that all intended targets were hit within half an hour. The targets included training camps, weapon stockpiles, and safe houses used by groups like Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba.

The operation was carried out in response to the terror attack in Pahalgam that killed 26 people, most of them civilians. India’s leadership had promised a strong reply, and Operation Sindoor was that answer.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Misinformation Flood Begins Right After Strikes

Immediately after the strikes, social media in Pakistan lit up with bold claims of retaliation. But according to Indian officials, most of these stories are completely false.

“Pro-Pakistan social media handles and even influential political figures are deliberately spreading fake news, fabricating stories of miraculous military victories and heroic retaliation that simply do not exist,” a source said.

The goal, they said, is to bury the truth under a flood of lies, misleading images, and twisted narratives.

“In a blatant effort to hijack the narrative and distract from the reality on the ground, Pakistan’s state-affiliated accounts have turned to their familiar playbook: recycling outdated images, misrepresenting old videos, and inventing completely fabricated claims. Their goal is clear – to flood the information space with falsehoods so quickly and overwhelmingly that it becomes difficult to separate fact from fiction,” the source added.

Fake Claims About Rafale Jet Shot Down

One of the most widely spread falsehoods was the claim that Pakistan’s army had shot down an Indian Air Force Rafale jet near Bahawalpur—an area known to host the Jaish-e-Mohammed’s headquarters. A photo of a crashed jet went viral alongside the claim.

However, India’s Press Information Bureau (PIB) quickly debunked this. The image, they confirmed, was from a MiG-21 crash in Moga, Punjab, back in 2021.

Pakistani Minister Shares Unverified “Surrender” Video

Another dramatic but false claim came from Ataullah Tarar, Pakistan’s Minister for Information and Broadcasting. In a television interview, Tarar said that Indian soldiers raised a white flag and surrendered at the Chora Complex along the Line of Control.

A video supporting this claim was shared on social media, but its authenticity could not be verified.

“By lending official weight to an unverified and clearly false story, Tarar not only misled his own citizens but also actively contributed to the propaganda campaign,” said a source.

Claims of Brigade Headquarters Destroyed Are False

In another example of misinformation, sources noted that a rumor was spread about the Pakistan Army destroying an Indian Brigade Headquarters. The video shared as proof was actually from sectarian violence that occurred in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in 2024.

Officials described the claim as “fabricated” and part of a coordinated attempt to rewrite the facts surrounding Operation Sindoor.

Pakistan’s Defence Minister Forced to Backtrack

Adding to the confusion, Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif claimed that Indian soldiers had been captured following retaliatory action. But when pressed for evidence, Asif was forced to walk back his statement, admitting that no Indian troops had been taken prisoner.

“These incidents reflect a deliberate and coordinated attempt by Pakistan to mislead the media, distort the global narrative, and manipulate public perception in the wake of India’s successful strike under Operation Sindoor,” said a government source.

“By flooding social media with recycled images, unrelated videos, and fabricated claims, Pakistan is attempting to obscure the actual outcome of the operation and create the illusion of a strong counter-response,” the source added.

Also Read: ‘Justice Is Served’: India Hits At PoK Terror Base; Indian Army Launches Operation Sindoor

Filed under

Disinformation Offensive Operation Sindoor

A notice being circulated

Fact-Check: UGC Confirms Viral Exam Cancellation Notice Is Fake
Narinder Singh Urges Cent

Narinder Singh Urges Centre To Intervene After Poonch Shelling, Says “Pakistan Has No Sense”
“We will avenge these m

Pakistan PM Shahbaz Sharif Calls Neutralised Terrorists ‘Martyrs’, Vows Retaliation In Face-Saving Remarks After India’s...
newsx

Maharashtra Launches ‘Adishakti Abhiyan’ to Empower Women at Grassroots on Ahilyabai Holkar’s 300th Birth Anniversary
newsx

Milestone Day in IPL 2025: Andre Russell Completes 550 T20 Matches, MS Dhoni Sets Record...
newsx

MS Dhoni Becomes First Wicketkeeper In IPL To Reach 200 Dismissals During CSK vs KKR...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Fact-Check: UGC Confirms Viral Exam Cancellation Notice Is Fake

Fact-Check: UGC Confirms Viral Exam Cancellation Notice Is Fake

Narinder Singh Urges Centre To Intervene After Poonch Shelling, Says “Pakistan Has No Sense”

Narinder Singh Urges Centre To Intervene After Poonch Shelling, Says “Pakistan Has No Sense”

Pakistan PM Shahbaz Sharif Calls Neutralised Terrorists ‘Martyrs’, Vows Retaliation In Face-Saving Remarks After India’s ‘Operation Sindoor’

Pakistan PM Shahbaz Sharif Calls Neutralised Terrorists ‘Martyrs’, Vows Retaliation In Face-Saving Remarks After India’s...

Maharashtra Launches ‘Adishakti Abhiyan’ to Empower Women at Grassroots on Ahilyabai Holkar’s 300th Birth Anniversary

Maharashtra Launches ‘Adishakti Abhiyan’ to Empower Women at Grassroots on Ahilyabai Holkar’s 300th Birth Anniversary

Milestone Day in IPL 2025: Andre Russell Completes 550 T20 Matches, MS Dhoni Sets Record with 200 IPL Dismissals

Milestone Day in IPL 2025: Andre Russell Completes 550 T20 Matches, MS Dhoni Sets Record...

Entertainment

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Begins New Chapter With Debut Production ‘Subham’, Releases May 9

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Begins New Chapter With Debut Production ‘Subham’, Releases May 9

Kim Soo-Hyun Accused By Kim Sae-Ron’s Family Of Underage Relationship, Legal Battle Escalates

Kim Soo-Hyun Accused By Kim Sae-Ron’s Family Of Underage Relationship, Legal Battle Escalates

Pak Actors Hania Amir, Fawad Khan And Mahira Khan Face Heat For Condemning India’s Operation Sindoor, Internet

Pak Actors Hania Amir, Fawad Khan And Mahira Khan Face Heat For Condemning India’s Operation

‘Spot the Difference’: Shah Rukh Khan Dazzles At Met Gala, Kajol Steals The Instagram Show Online

‘Spot the Difference’: Shah Rukh Khan Dazzles At Met Gala, Kajol Steals The Instagram Show

It Is Not My Space, Shah Rukh Khan Opens Up About His Met Gala Debut Look: ‘All Of You Made Me Feel Like….’

It Is Not My Space, Shah Rukh Khan Opens Up About His Met Gala Debut

Lifestyle

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media