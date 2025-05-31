‘Disloyal’, Kerala Community In Dubai Faces Outrage For Welcoming Shahid Afridi Amid Pahalgam Row

The viral video of the event has sparked fierce criticism online, with many calling the gesture insensitive and unpatriotic.

A Kerala-based community in Dubai is facing a barrage of criticism and online backlash after warmly welcoming former Pakistani cricketer Shahid Afridi at a recent cultural event.

A Kerala-based community in Dubai is facing a barrage of criticism and online backlash after warmly welcoming former Pakistani cricketer Shahid Afridi at a recent cultural event. The controversy comes just weeks after Afridi made inflammatory remarks against India following the deadly Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives on April 22.

In a video that has now gone viral across social media platforms, Afridi is seen arriving at the stage amid loud cheers and chants of “Boom Boom,” his iconic nickname from his cricketing days. The cultural programme paused to greet him, and Afridi, in turn, quipped, “Hogaya Boom Boom,” drawing applause from the audience.

However, the timing of the warm reception has sparked massive outrage online. Many netizens have labelled the gesture “shameful” and “disloyal,” especially considering Afridi’s controversial statements in the wake of the Pahalgam attack.

“The Mysterious India Series”: Shahid Afridi criticizes India and the Indian armed forces while supporting extremists, yet the Indian community from Kerala in Dubai welcomes him.” My head bows in shame and my blood boils. What would that soldier on borders would think when he… pic.twitter.com/kYU4pmKos8 Advertisement · Scroll to continue — Lt Col Sushil Singh Sheoran, Veteran (@SushilS27538625) May 30, 2025

Afridi’s Remarks on Pahalgam Attack Spark Anger

Appearing on Pakistan’s Samaa TV in April, Afridi mocked India’s response to the Pahalgam incident and questioned the efficiency of Indian armed forces. “You have an 800,000-strong army in Kashmir and this still happened. It means you are inefficient and useless if you can’t provide security to the people,” he had said. He also accused Indian media of dramatising the attack and dismissed allegations against Pakistan with sarcasm, saying, “Even if a firecracker bursts in India, fingers are pointed at Pakistan.”

Regional differences aside, I never expected Keralites to be so shameless as to welcome anti-India Pakistani cricketer Shahid Afridi. This is like spitting on the innocent people who lost their lives in Pahalgam during Pakistani terrorist attack. pic.twitter.com/lxryEX8CjU — Tushar ॐ♫₹ (@Tushar_KN) May 30, 2025

The Resistance Front (TRF), a known affiliate of the banned Pakistan-based terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), has claimed responsibility for the Pahalgam attack, intensifying Indo-Pak tensions.

Online Backlash: ‘Where is the Patriotism?’

The Kerala community’s decision to celebrate Afridi despite his statements has not gone down well with many Indians on social media. A clip shared on X with the caption, “What a shame!! Desperate Keralites welcome this Anti-India Paki with ‘Boom Boom’ at an event in Dubai,” quickly gained traction.

Malayali NRIs in UAE is celebrating pahalgam attack with Shahid Afridi😡

Congress and M league are the backbone of this malayali NRIs💩 pic.twitter.com/n45IiUpaqM — The Kerala Girl🪷🕉️( Bharath ki Beti ) (@da_kerala_girl) May 30, 2025

One user wrote, “Patriotism gone for a six… what a shame. Expected better from them.” Another post read, “How much disloyal can you be to your nation? Learn from the most literate people… disgraceful!”

Afridi’s Remarks About Kerala

Adding another layer to the controversy, Afridi, while addressing the gathering, said he especially liked “the Kerala part in India and its food.” While some interpreted the comment as a benign cultural appreciation, others felt it was an attempt to create a soft corner among Indian communities despite his harsh political stance.

ALSO READ: Who Is Pulkit Arya? Life Sentence For Uttarakhand Resort Owner In Ankita Bhandari Case