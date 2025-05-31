Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, May 31, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • ‘Disloyal’, Kerala Community In Dubai Faces Outrage For Welcoming Shahid Afridi Amid Pahalgam Row

‘Disloyal’, Kerala Community In Dubai Faces Outrage For Welcoming Shahid Afridi Amid Pahalgam Row

The viral video of the event has sparked fierce criticism online, with many calling the gesture insensitive and unpatriotic.

‘Disloyal’, Kerala Community In Dubai Faces Outrage For Welcoming Shahid Afridi Amid Pahalgam Row

A Kerala-based community in Dubai is facing a barrage of criticism and online backlash after warmly welcoming former Pakistani cricketer Shahid Afridi at a recent cultural event.


A Kerala-based community in Dubai is facing a barrage of criticism and online backlash after warmly welcoming former Pakistani cricketer Shahid Afridi at a recent cultural event. The controversy comes just weeks after Afridi made inflammatory remarks against India following the deadly Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives on April 22.

In a video that has now gone viral across social media platforms, Afridi is seen arriving at the stage amid loud cheers and chants of “Boom Boom,” his iconic nickname from his cricketing days. The cultural programme paused to greet him, and Afridi, in turn, quipped, “Hogaya Boom Boom,” drawing applause from the audience.

However, the timing of the warm reception has sparked massive outrage online. Many netizens have labelled the gesture “shameful” and “disloyal,” especially considering Afridi’s controversial statements in the wake of the Pahalgam attack.

Afridi’s Remarks on Pahalgam Attack Spark Anger

Appearing on Pakistan’s Samaa TV in April, Afridi mocked India’s response to the Pahalgam incident and questioned the efficiency of Indian armed forces. “You have an 800,000-strong army in Kashmir and this still happened. It means you are inefficient and useless if you can’t provide security to the people,” he had said. He also accused Indian media of dramatising the attack and dismissed allegations against Pakistan with sarcasm, saying, “Even if a firecracker bursts in India, fingers are pointed at Pakistan.”

The Resistance Front (TRF), a known affiliate of the banned Pakistan-based terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), has claimed responsibility for the Pahalgam attack, intensifying Indo-Pak tensions.

Online Backlash: ‘Where is the Patriotism?’

The Kerala community’s decision to celebrate Afridi despite his statements has not gone down well with many Indians on social media. A clip shared on X with the caption, “What a shame!! Desperate Keralites welcome this Anti-India Paki with ‘Boom Boom’ at an event in Dubai,” quickly gained traction.

One user wrote, “Patriotism gone for a six… what a shame. Expected better from them.” Another post read, “How much disloyal can you be to your nation? Learn from the most literate people… disgraceful!”

Afridi’s Remarks About Kerala

Adding another layer to the controversy, Afridi, while addressing the gathering, said he especially liked “the Kerala part in India and its food.” While some interpreted the comment as a benign cultural appreciation, others felt it was an attempt to create a soft corner among Indian communities despite his harsh political stance.

ALSO READ: Who Is Pulkit Arya? Life Sentence For Uttarakhand Resort Owner In Ankita Bhandari Case

Filed under

Kerala community Shahid Afridi

In a major boost to Assam

IndiGo To Launch Non-Stop Delhi-Jorhat Flights From September 2025: Assam CM Confirms
Every year on May 31, the

World No Tobacco Day: Struggling To Quit Tobacco? These Foods Can Help You Stay Smoke-Free
In a strategic move to bo

Explained: What Is Operation Shield And Its Importance For India’s Border Security
Catastrophic flooding tri

Over 100 Dead as Devastating Floods Sweep Through Northern Nigerian Town of Mokwa
In a heartbreaking end to

Watch: Shubman Gill’s Sister In Tears, GT Coach Ashish Nehra’s Son Devastated After IPL 2025...
The U.S. 9th Circuit Cour

Explained: Why Trump’s Mass Federal Firings Remain on Hold After Appeals Court Ruling
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

IndiGo To Launch Non-Stop Delhi-Jorhat Flights From September 2025: Assam CM Confirms

IndiGo To Launch Non-Stop Delhi-Jorhat Flights From September 2025: Assam CM Confirms

World No Tobacco Day: Struggling To Quit Tobacco? These Foods Can Help You Stay Smoke-Free

World No Tobacco Day: Struggling To Quit Tobacco? These Foods Can Help You Stay Smoke-Free

Explained: What Is Operation Shield And Its Importance For India’s Border Security

Explained: What Is Operation Shield And Its Importance For India’s Border Security

Over 100 Dead as Devastating Floods Sweep Through Northern Nigerian Town of Mokwa

Over 100 Dead as Devastating Floods Sweep Through Northern Nigerian Town of Mokwa

Watch: Shubman Gill’s Sister In Tears, GT Coach Ashish Nehra’s Son Devastated After IPL 2025 Eliminator Loss

Watch: Shubman Gill’s Sister In Tears, GT Coach Ashish Nehra’s Son Devastated After IPL 2025...

Entertainment

Started Dating My Ex’s Friend: Surveen Chawla Recalls Getting Labelled As Sl*t In School, Slipping Into Depression

Started Dating My Ex’s Friend: Surveen Chawla Recalls Getting Labelled As Sl*t In School, Slipping

Did Saif Ali Khan Take Deepika Padukone’s Side Amid Her Battle With Sandeep Reddy Vanga? Being Able To Say No To Work…

Did Saif Ali Khan Take Deepika Padukone’s Side Amid Her Battle With Sandeep Reddy Vanga?

Shahid Kapoor’s Wife Mira Rajput’s Wellness Centre Will Charge You ₹1.75 Lakh For Sleep Reset, ₹7,000 For 3-Minute Cryotherapy Session

Shahid Kapoor’s Wife Mira Rajput’s Wellness Centre Will Charge You ₹1.75 Lakh For Sleep Reset,

Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 Is Finally Coming To TV In Hindi, Here’s When You Can Enjoy All The Action

Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 Is Finally Coming To TV In Hindi, Here’s When You Can

Who Is Pratik Shah? Homebound Cinematographer Gets Accused Of Emotional Abuse And Inappropriate Behavior

Who Is Pratik Shah? Homebound Cinematographer Gets Accused Of Emotional Abuse And Inappropriate Behavior

Lifestyle

Singapore Couple’s Balcony Showdown Over “Baby” Remark Goes Viral, Watch

Singapore Couple’s Balcony Showdown Over “Baby” Remark Goes Viral, Watch

Not Udaipur Or Jaipur, Try These Indian Locations For Your Magical Destination Wedding

Not Udaipur Or Jaipur, Try These Indian Locations For Your Magical Destination Wedding

Camping This Summer? These Smart Tips Will Change The Game

Camping This Summer? These Smart Tips Will Change The Game

‘Muddy, Dirty Denim Jeans’ At A Shocking Price On AJIO Luxe, Will You Buy?

‘Muddy, Dirty Denim Jeans’ At A Shocking Price On AJIO Luxe, Will You Buy?

Annabelle Doll Is Missing ! Internet Buzzing Over Rumors, Here’s The Truth

Annabelle Doll Is Missing ! Internet Buzzing Over Rumors, Here’s The Truth