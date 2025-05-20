‘Dismantle Terror Ecosystem Completely’: LG Manoj Sinha Reviews Security for Amarnath Yatra in High-Level Meeting

As Jammu and Kashmir prepares for this year’s Amarnath Yatra, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha chaired a crucial Unified Command meeting in Srinagar to review both the current security situation and arrangements for the pilgrimage.

As Jammu and Kashmir prepares for this year’s Amarnath Yatra, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha chaired a crucial Unified Command meeting in Srinagar to review both the current security situation and arrangements for the pilgrimage. The meeting was held amid heightened concerns following recent terror-related incidents in the region.

According to sources, the meeting was attended by the Chief Secretary, senior officials from the Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police, and top representatives from various central paramilitary forces. The purpose was to take stock of the ground reality and plan ahead for a smooth and secure pilgrimage season.

Security Planning for Amarnath Yatra 2025

The upcoming Amarnath Yatra is scheduled to begin on July 3, and ensuring its safety has become a top priority for the administration. During the meeting, officials reviewed logistics, route security, and the deployment of forces along key stretches of the pilgrimage trail.

Given the large number of devotees who travel through difficult terrain to reach the holy cave shrine in south Kashmir’s Himalayas, the government is aiming to leave no stone unturned when it comes to safety measures.

The meeting also included detailed discussions about intelligence inputs, coordination between agencies, and rapid response systems in case of emergencies.

Pahalgam Terror Attack and ‘Operation Sindoor’ Under Review

One of the central topics of the meeting was the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, which has triggered fresh concerns about militant activities in the region. The group also examined the fallout from ‘Operation Sindoor’, a military operation that has changed the security dynamics in Jammu and Kashmir in recent weeks.

Officials discussed how these incidents could affect the pilgrimage and what proactive measures were needed to prevent any attempts to disrupt the Yatra.

“Dismantle the Terror Ecosystem Completely”: LG Sinha

According to sources, LG Sinha issued a clear and strong directive to the security leadership during the meeting. He emphasized that the terror infrastructure in Jammu and Kashmir must be dismantled completely.

“The LG stressed on the Army, Police and Paramilitary officials to dismantled the terror ecosystem completely in Jammu and Kashmir,” a source familiar with the meeting said.

This message highlights the administration’s zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism and its determination to restore lasting peace in the Union Territory.

Coordinated Effort by Civil and Security Agencies

Sources added that the collaboration between civil administration and security agencies will be critical in the days ahead. With thousands of pilgrims expected to participate in the Yatra, there will be continuous monitoring, intensified patrolling, and checkpoint setups along all major routes.

The security strategy also includes aerial surveillance, drone monitoring, and the use of modern communication tools to coordinate ground operations.

A High-Stakes Pilgrimage Amid Tension

This year’s Amarnath Yatra is taking place under a cloud of heightened security concerns, but the government is working to ensure the event proceeds peacefully. The administration is aware of the challenges but remains committed to protecting both devotees and locals alike.

The meeting chaired by LG Sinha is seen as a significant step in that direction, reinforcing the resolve to combat militancy while ensuring religious and civil harmony in the region.