‘Disputed Content Accessible’: Why is Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Suing Meta, Google?

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari can now move ahead with a civil suit against social media and internet companies over allegedly defamatory posts and AI-generated deepfake content targeting him, after the Bombay High Court granted him permission to file the case. The dispute centres on content that was allegedly accessible to users in Mumbai as well as across India.

Nitin Gadkari gets court nod over disputed online content

Reportedly, Justice Abhay Ahuja allowed Nitin Gadkari’s plea seeking leave under Clause XII of the Letters Patent. The provision is needed when part of the cause of action arises outside the High Court’s territorial jurisdiction. Gadkari’s lawyer, Sandeep S Ladda, argued that the disputed material could be accessed in Mumbai while also being available nationwide on online platforms. The court granted the request after brief submissions. A detailed order is awaited.

The permission clears the way for Nitin Gadkari to institute a substantive civil suit against Meta, X Corp, Google LLC, YouTube, unidentified “John Doe” entities, as well as the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology and the Department of Telecommunications.

Nitin Gadkari challenges claims over ethanol, E20 policy

Reports say that, according to the proposed suit, unknown persons allegedly circulated posts, videos and AI-generated deepfakes falsely portraying Nitin Gadkari as personally responsible for the government’s ethanol blending programme and E20 fuel policy. The content also allegedly claimed that Gadkari and his family financially benefited from the policies.

Nitin Gadkari has described the allegations as false, malicious and defamatory. His plea says they were intended to create the impression that he misused public office for private gain, harming his reputation and personality rights.

Nitin Gadkari seeks removal of alleged deepfakes

The minister is seeking permanent and mandatory injunctions directing removal of the disputed material. However, according to reports, Nitin Gadkari’s proposed suit makes it clear that he is not seeking to stop fair criticism or genuine public debate. The action is aimed specifically at allegations he describes as defamatory and AI-manipulated content that crosses the limits of lawful speech.

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