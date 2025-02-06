Home
Thursday, February 6, 2025
Disrespect Claim By Dalit Icon’s Son At Rahul Gandhi’s Patna function Ignites Row

Bhudev Choudhary, son of Dalit leader Jaglal Choudhary, alleges disrespect at Rahul Gandhi's event in Patna, sparking political controversy.

Disrespect Claim By Dalit Icon’s Son At Rahul Gandhi’s Patna function Ignites Row

The son of Dalit icon Jaglal Choudhary, Bhudev Choudhary, has alleged that he was not allowed to meet Congress leader Rahul Gandhi nor given a place on the stage at an event in Patna organized on his father’s birth anniversary. This incident has sparked a political row, with the BJP targeting the Congress party over the alleged disrespect.

The Congress organized the event to mark the birth anniversary of Jaglal Choudhary, a renowned Dalit leader and freedom fighter from Bihar who served as a cabinet minister in the Congress government post-independence. Despite his father’s significant contributions, Bhudev Choudhary claimed he was not invited to the event. Nonetheless, he arrived at the venue but was prevented from meeting Rahul Gandhi, who was addressing the gathering.

Bhudev Choudhary expressed his disappointment, stating, “I wanted to meet Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on the dais, but I was not allowed by the security personnel. I felt very bad that I was not given due respect at the function organized on my father’s birth anniversary.”

Bihar Congress chief Akhilesh Prasad Singh acknowledged the incident but clarified that the party’s role was merely as a facilitator. According to Singh, the event was organized by an NGO, and the Congress provided support. He condemned the alleged disrespect and mentioned that Bhudev Choudhary had been invited to Sadaqat Ashram, the BPCC headquarters, on Thursday.

“I have also come to know that Bhudev Choudhary, son of Dalit icon Jaglal Choudhary, was not given due respect at today’s function. I condemn it. He should have been given due respect. But let me make it very clear that the event was organized by an NGO, and the role of Bihar Congress was just as a facilitator. Anyway, I will meet Bhudev Choudhary at the BPCC office on Thursday,” Singh stated.

The incident has intensified the political battle between the BJP and Congress, with the BJP criticizing Congress for the alleged disrespect shown to Bhudev Choudhary. The issue has become a point of contention, highlighting the delicate and often contentious nature of political events and interactions in India.

Jaglal Choudhary was a prominent Dalit leader and freedom fighter who played a significant role in Bihar’s political landscape. His legacy continues to inspire many, and the event in Patna was meant to honor his contributions to the nation. The controversy surrounding the incident underscores the challenges faced by political parties in balancing respect for historical figures and managing contemporary political dynamics.

The alleged disrespect shown to Bhudev Choudhary at the event organized to honor his father, Dalit icon Jaglal Choudhary, has led to a political row. While the Congress party claims their role was limited to facilitation, the incident has sparked criticism and calls for greater respect and recognition of historical legacies. As political tensions rise, the focus remains on ensuring that the contributions of leaders like Jaglal Choudhary are appropriately honored and remembered.

ALSO READ: Jeet Adani Commits Rs 10 Lakh Every Year For 500 Divyang Brides

Filed under

Bihar Rahul Gandhi

