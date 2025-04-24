Home
Thursday, April 24, 2025
Live Tv
  • Divine Delay: How A Salty Fried Rice Saved This Kerala Family From Pahalgam Terror Attack

Divine Delay: How A Salty Fried Rice Saved This Kerala Family From Pahalgam Terror Attack

A Kerala family narrowly escaped the deadly Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir- all thanks to a salty lunch that delayed their journey.

Divine Delay: How A Salty Fried Rice Saved This Kerala Family From Pahalgam Terror Attack

Lavanya Alby and her family members


A Kerala family on vacation in Kashmir narrowly escaped death during the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, due to an unusual reason an overly salty lunch that delayed their journey. The attack, which claimed the lives of 26 civilians, has shaken the nation. But for one family from Kochi, an unexpected twist of fate spared them from tragedy.

The 11-member family was on a sightseeing trip to Kashmir and had planned to visit Baisaran, a popular tourist meadow near Pahalgam, on April 23- the same time and place terrorists launched a brutal assault, allegedly targeting tourists based on their religion.

Lavanya, one of the family members, recounted the chilling turn of events. “We had stopped for lunch on the way. The fried rice served was too salty, so we requested the restaurant to remake the food. That delayed us by nearly an hour,” she said.

Had it not been for that culinary hiccup, the family would have arrived at Baisaran precisely when the attack unfolded.

A Close Brush with Death

The family, including Alby George, his wife Lavanya, their children, Lavanya’s parents, cousins, and their children, had reached Kashmir from Kochi on April 18. They toured Gulmarg and Sonamarg before heading to Pahalgam.

By the time they reached the meadow, chaos had erupted. “People were screaming, taxis were speeding away it was obvious something terrible had happened,” Lavanya recalled. Only later, through frantic phone calls from relatives, did they realize they had missed the attack by mere minutes.

‘God Added Extra Salt to Save Us’

Deeply shaken by their narrow escape, the family returned to their resort and spent the night in fear. “Looking back, it feels like God added that extra salt just to save us,” Lavanya said, still overwhelmed.

The Pahalgam terror attack, which left 26 civilians dead, has triggered widespread grief and anger across India. In response, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level Cabinet Committee on Security. One of the key decisions included downgrading diplomatic ties with Pakistan, as tensions in the region continue to rise.

ALSO READ: ‘Terrorism Will Not Go Unpunished’, Here Are The Top Quotes From PM Modi’s Speech In Bihar

Filed under

Kerala family escape Pahalgam Terror Attack

