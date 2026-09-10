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Home > India News > Diwali-Chhath Train Ticket Booking: Don’t Let Confirmed Tickets Turn Into Last-Minute Travel Stress

Diwali-Chhath Train Ticket Booking: Don’t Let Confirmed Tickets Turn Into Last-Minute Travel Stress

Indian Railways is adding special trains and trips for Diwali and Chhath travel as demand surges. Passengers can improve their chances of confirmed tickets by booking early and preparing details.

Diwali-Chhath Train Ticket Booking. Image Credit: AI
Diwali-Chhath Train Ticket Booking. Image Credit: AI

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Thu 2026-09-10 19:48 IST

The Anand Vihar to Laukaha Bazar service will make 150 trips, while the Anand Vihar to Pataliputra train will operate 120 trips. 98 and 72 extra trains will be available from New Delhi and Anand Vihar to Kanpur. The idea behind the additional trains is to reduce burden on regular trains which get overloaded because of increase in passenger traffic during festivals between Delhi/NCR and Bihar and Eastern UP.

Tips To Increase Your Chances For Seat Confirmation

It is suggested for the travelers to save details like name of traveler, age and preferred berth in the IRCTC Master List before booking starts, and to log in five minutes in advance which will save a lot of time. It is recommended to use IRCTC Wallet or any other quick mode of payment, and also passengers need to check their train number, journey date, boarding point, and destination point before proceeding further.

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Tatkal Booking Timings

For those who miss the advance booking window, tatkal tickets remain an option closer to the travel date. Tatkal booking for AC classes typically opens at 10 am one day before the date of travel, while non AC classes open at 11 am on the same day.

Staying Updated On Availability

Train schedules and availability can be checked through the NTES app, and for railway services, complaints or travel related assistance, passengers can contact the RailMadad helpline at 139.

Plan Ahead To Avoid Last Minute Stress

With the festive travel season expected to bring heavy passenger volumes across major routes, booking early and keeping traveller details ready in advance remains the most reliable way to secure a confirmed seat, rather than scrambling for tickets in the final days before Diwali and Chhath.

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Diwali-Chhath Train Ticket Booking: Don’t Let Confirmed Tickets Turn Into Last-Minute Travel Stress

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Diwali-Chhath Train Ticket Booking: Don’t Let Confirmed Tickets Turn Into Last-Minute Travel Stress
Diwali-Chhath Train Ticket Booking: Don’t Let Confirmed Tickets Turn Into Last-Minute Travel Stress
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