Friday, March 21, 2025
DIY Disaster! Man Tries To Operate On Himself After YouTube Tutorial – Fails & Ends Up In Hospital!

A bizarre and alarming case has emerged from Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura, where a man attempted to perform surgery on himself after watching YouTube tutorials.

A Desperate Move

Raja Babu, a 32-year-old man, had been struggling with severe abdominal pain for days. Despite visiting multiple doctors, he found no relief. Frustrated and in agony, he made an extreme decision—to take matters into his own hands, quite literally.

YouTube as a Surgeon?

Convinced he could perform the procedure himself, Raja Babu turned to YouTube for guidance. After watching several surgical videos, he gathered supplies from a local medical store, including a surgical blade, stitching materials, and anesthetic injections.

Armed with these tools, he locked himself in his room on Wednesday morning and began operating on himself. However, things took a horrifying turn when the anesthesia wore off midway through the procedure.

A Cry for Help

As the pain became unbearable, Raja Babu ran out of his room screaming in agony. His cries left his family in shock, and they immediately rushed him to the hospital.

Confirming the incident, his nephew Rahul quoted in a media report, “He performed the surgery on himself after watching YouTube videos.”

A History of Pain and a Risky Decision

Rahul further revealed that about 18 years ago, Raja Babu had undergone appendix surgery. Recently, he had been experiencing persistent abdominal pain but found no relief despite multiple medical consultations. Desperate for a cure, he took the extreme step of attempting self-surgery.

From DIY to Emergency Care

As Raja Babu’s condition deteriorated, doctors at the district hospital referred him to Agra’s SN Hospital for further treatment. His reckless attempt at self-surgery serves as a stark warning about the dangers of relying on online medical advice without professional supervision.

While the internet provides a wealth of knowledge, it certainly isn’t a substitute for trained medical professionals—something Raja Babu learned the hard way.

Filed under

Man Self Operating Surgery Mathura Uttar Pradesh YouTube Disasters YouTube Tutorial

