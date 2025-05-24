DK Shivakumar Announces Tunnel Road Project And ₹90 Cr Cauvery Aarti, Plans Major Urban Overhaul For Bengaluru

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Saturday announced that tenders for a proposed tunnel road in Bengaluru will be invited soon. The project was discussed in a cabinet meeting and with senior police officials, with the initial phase set to include a single tunnel and carefully planned entry and exit points.

Shivakumar emphasized that the tunnel will not pass near the iconic Vidhana Soudha, citing heritage and security concerns. The project is part of a broader infrastructure push that includes a 114-km elevated corridor to connect Minister KJ George’s constituency with the Kempegowda International Airport.

Cauvery Aarti Gets Grand Launch Plan

On the cultural front, the Deputy CM unveiled an ambitious Cauvery Aarti program, which will commence within 100 days. ₹90 crore has been allocated to the initiative. The weekly ritual will take place every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday with the participation of religious mutts. A devotional unity song is in development, with leading music composers approached for collaboration.

“This is a matter of pride for us,” Shivakumar said, underlining the state’s intent to merge tradition with regional pride.

Greater Bengaluru Authority by September 15

Urban governance reforms are also a key priority. Shivakumar confirmed that the Greater Bengaluru Authority will become operational by September 15, consolidating various municipal corporations under one umbrella to streamline city management. A meeting was held to determine how many corporations will be included.

“We are committed to resolving waterlogging, encroachments, and civic infrastructure issues with necessary government and budgetary support,” he stated.

Emergency Rain Relief and Encroachment Action

In response to monsoon-related flooding, affected households will receive ₹10,000 in immediate relief. Water is being delivered via tankers to flood-hit areas.

To manage public spaces, Shivakumar announced that all footpath encroachments will be cleared. Of the 26,000 registered street vendors, only those operating in designated areas will be allowed. “Those who haven’t registered must do so immediately,” he added.

Bengaluru Clean-Up Drive and Vehicle Auction Plan

The city will also see a major clean-up operation. Abandoned vehicles on roads will be moved to a single yard and auctioned if unclaimed within 21 days. This is aimed at improving public space management and traffic flow.

e-Khata Digitisation of 25 Lakh Properties

Bengaluru’s property administration will undergo a digital transformation. Shivakumar announced that all 25 lakh properties in the city will be brought under the e-Khata system. This digitisation drive has already earned the Central Government’s recognition via a National e-Governance Award.

Road Widening and Telecom Compliance

The Deputy CM stated that road widening projects will be carried out where necessary, and landowners will be compensated through Transfer of Development Rights (TDR). Firms that have laid underground optical fibre cables have also been warned to comply with norms or face removal.

