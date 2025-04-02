DMK Slams BJP Over Waqf Bill, Questions Minority Representation

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on Wednesday voiced strong opposition to the Waqf Amendment Bill, criticizing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for attempting to safeguard minority rights despite lacking a single Muslim MP in the Lok Sabha.

Speaking during the discussion on the bill, DMK MP A Raja pointed out the contradiction in the BJP’s stance. He remarked, “..The irony is that the rights of the minorities are going to be protected by a party which has no member of a Muslim community.”

A Crucial Moment for Secularism

Raja further emphasized the significance of the moment, stating that the Parliament must decide whether India would continue on the path envisioned by the Constitution’s framers or deviate towards communal divisions.

“Today, it is a remarkable day for the Indian Parliament to decide our destiny whether this secular country is going to travel in the path which was well written by the forefathers of the Constitution or a negative path decided by the communal forces in the country,” he said.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, introducing the Waqf Amendment Bill, 2025, in the Lok Sabha, questioned why Waqf properties had not been utilized for the betterment of the nation and its Muslim population. He noted the absence of Muslim MPs in the BJP and criticized the opposition’s take on secularism.

“There is no Muslim MP to introduce the Bill… They are not able to produce a single member of the Muslim community and they are giving morals as to how secularism can be protected,” Rijiju said.

The Role of Waqf Properties in Development

Rijiju highlighted that India has the highest number of Waqf properties globally but questioned why these assets had not been directed toward education, healthcare, skill development, and income generation for underprivileged Muslims.

“When our country has the largest Waqf property in the world, why hasn’t it been used for the education, medical treatment, skill development, and income generation of poor Muslims? Why has no progress been made in this regard so far?” he asked in the Lok Sabha.

Additionally, Rijiju challenged the opposition’s concerns over the Modi-led government’s efforts to uplift Muslims, asserting that Waqf properties had increased in number and income under the current administration.

Along with the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, Rijiju also moved the Mussalman Wakf (Repeal) Bill, 2024, for discussion and approval.

The bill was initially presented in August last year and was subsequently reviewed by a Joint Parliamentary Committee led by BJP MP Jagdambika Pal.

The proposed amendment seeks to enhance the management and administration of Waqf properties in India. It aims to address the limitations of the existing 1995 Act by streamlining the registration process, increasing the role of technology, and improving the efficiency of Waqf boards.

