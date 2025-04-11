DMK’s Kanimozhi Calls AIADMK-BJP Alliance A ‘Betrayal To people Of Tamil Nadu’

Kanimozhi also said that the people of Tamil Nadu have always rejected the BJP and will continue to reject all those parties which extend support to it.

Criticising the AIADMK for entering into an alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP Kanimozhi on Friday said that AIADMK leader Edappadi Palaniswami (AIADMK) who used to oppose bills brought by the BJP in Parliament has now betrayed the people of the Tamil Nadu.

Kanimozhi, who represents Thoothukkudi in the Lok Sabha, claimed that AIADMK has announced the alliance with the BJP because of “compulsion”.

Addressing a press conference, DMK MP Kanimozhi said, “Edappadi Palaniswami had said that there will never be an alliance between AIADMK and BJP. Today, they announced the alliance and shared the same stage. Edappadi Palaniswami opposed many Bills brought by BJP in Parliament, and now they have an alliance. This shows a betrayal to people of Tamil Nadu. They (AIADMK) openly announced alliance now because of compulsion.”

Kanimozhi also said that the people of Tamil Nadu have always rejected the BJP and will continue to reject all those parties which extend support to it.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“People of Tamil Nadu have rejected the BJP. They will never accept the BJP-led Union government, which has always been against the people of Tamil Nadu and the rights of the Tamil people. When you go in alliance with them (BJP) and meet people during elections, they will reject whoever is with them,” she said.

DMK MP also urged Edappadi Palaniswami to clear his party’s stance on the National Education Policy 2020, NEET, and the Waqf Bill.

“Just a few days ago, we heard him (Edappadi Palaniswami) saying that he stands with the minorities and he opposes the Waqf bill. Today, he has to explain to the minorities of the state what their stand is on the two-language policy,” DMK MP said.

Earlier today, Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced that AIADMK and the BJP will contest the upcoming Vidhan Sabha elections in Tamil Nadu together under the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Significant political development comes ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly election, which will be held in 2026.

“AIADMK and BJP leaders have decided that AIADMK, BJP and all the alliance parties will contest the upcoming Vidhan Sabha elections in Tamil Nadu together as NDA,” Shah said.

The BJP is eager to improve its prospects in Tamil Nadu following a determined effort in the last Lok Sabha elections, where it failed to win a seat in the southern state.

In the previous two elections–the Lok Sabha and the last assembly polls–the AIADMK has struggled to perform strongly.The AIADMK entered into an alliance with the BJP after the passing of J Jayalalithaa in 2016.

During the 2021 state elections, the AIADMK and the BJP were in alliance, which resulted in the BJP winning four seats. However, the AIADMK severed ties with the BJP in 2023.

(With ANI Inputs)

ALSO READ: ‘They Ripped Out His Intestines’: Man Killed In Brutal Attack By Drug Peddlers In Bandra