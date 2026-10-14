DMRC Defends Protest-Day Measures, Tells Supreme Court No Metro Services Were Curtailed or Cancelled Ahead of CJP Protest

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) told the Supreme Court on Wednesday that 45 of the total 303 metro stations in the National Capital had restricted entry and exit on October 10, while rest of the remaining 258 stations were operating normally. DMRC also informed the apex court that no metro train services were curtailed or cancelled during the protest on October 10. There were only entry and exit restrictions.

In its affidavit to the court, DMRC mentioned that 85 per cent of its network was fully operational and accessible to the general public, which comprises 258 stations.

Restrictions Based on Law Enforcement Agencies

DMRC also told the Supreme Court that 45 stations, which account for around 15 per cent of the network, were imposed based on the assessments by the law enforcement agencies and in accordance with their directions. On October 10, around 32 lakh passengers travelled by metro; however, this number generally used to be around 58 lakh on a normal second Saturday, the corporation stated in its statement.

Supreme Court Seeks Compliance Report on Metro, Train Restrictions

DMRC has submitted the affidavit in compliance with the Supreme Court’s October 9 order during a hearing on a plea challenging the closure of metro stations and cancellation of trains to Delhi ahead of the October 10 protest.

A bench led by Chief Justice Surya Kant directed the Centre to ensure there was no “complete prohibition” on the movement of metro services and trains entering the national capital. The court also instructed the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) and other concerned authorities to submit affidavits confirming compliance with its directions.

The protest was organised by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and several student organisations against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the functioning of the Election Commission.