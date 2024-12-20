Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, December 20, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

DND Flyway To Remain Toll Free, This Is What Supreme Court Said

The Supreme Court of India recently ruled that the DND (Delhi Noida Direct) Flyway will continue to be toll-free, upholding a 2016 ruling by the Allahabad High Court.

DND Flyway To Remain Toll Free, This Is What Supreme Court Said

The Supreme Court of India recently ruled that the DND (Delhi Noida Direct) Flyway will continue to be toll-free, upholding a 2016 ruling by the Allahabad High Court. The High Court had instructed the Noida Toll Bridge Company (NTBCL) to cease collecting toll charges, citing that the company’s contract had been awarded without a public tender process, which it deemed arbitrary and unjust.

In its judgment, the Supreme Court also criticized the method used for calculating the project cost, highlighting that the formula allowed for indefinite toll collection, which was deemed unconstitutional. The Court further expressed disapproval of the Noida Authority for failing to invite competitive bids before selecting the company to operate the flyway.

NTBCL, with IL&FS as its main promoter holding a significant stake, had contested the High Court’s decision in the Supreme Court. In 2016, the Allahabad High Court had declared that the company could no longer charge tolls, as it had already recouped its expenses, including returns and interest. The court also found the toll recovery formula flawed, noting that even 100 years would not be sufficient to recover the project costs under the existing structure.

Despite the Noida Toll Bridge Company’s appeal, the Supreme Court has upheld the decision, ensuring that the DND flyway remains toll-free.

Filed under

DND Toll Free

Advertisement

Also Read

Angelina Jolie Used To Secretly Cry In Showers Hiding Pain And Sadness From Kids

Angelina Jolie Used To Secretly Cry In Showers Hiding Pain And Sadness From Kids

With 19 Sittings In 26 Days, Parliament Ends With Just 43 Hours, 27 Min Of Effective Discussion

With 19 Sittings In 26 Days, Parliament Ends With Just 43 Hours, 27 Min Of...

One Nation One Election Bill Sent To JPC: Who’s On List Of Members?

One Nation One Election Bill Sent To JPC: Who’s On List Of Members?

Bombay HC Upholds Tender Awarded To Adani Group To Redevelop Dharavi Slum Sprawl

Bombay HC Upholds Tender Awarded To Adani Group To Redevelop Dharavi Slum Sprawl

Where Is Yuvika Chaudhary? Prince Narula Shares Pic With Newborn Sans Wife Amid Marriage Trouble Rumours

Where Is Yuvika Chaudhary? Prince Narula Shares Pic With Newborn Sans Wife Amid Marriage Trouble...

Entertainment

Angelina Jolie Used To Secretly Cry In Showers Hiding Pain And Sadness From Kids

Angelina Jolie Used To Secretly Cry In Showers Hiding Pain And Sadness From Kids

Where Is Yuvika Chaudhary? Prince Narula Shares Pic With Newborn Sans Wife Amid Marriage Trouble Rumours

Where Is Yuvika Chaudhary? Prince Narula Shares Pic With Newborn Sans Wife Amid Marriage Trouble

Nepali Social Media Icon Bibek Pangeni Dies At 32 After Battling Brain Cancer

Nepali Social Media Icon Bibek Pangeni Dies At 32 After Battling Brain Cancer

Who Is Maha Dakhil? Tom Cruise Once Saved Rumoured Lover’s Top Job After She Almost Got Fired For Pro-Palestine Comments

Who Is Maha Dakhil? Tom Cruise Once Saved Rumoured Lover’s Top Job After She Almost

Squid Game Director Feeling ‘Exhausted And Sick’ He Said, ‘I am thinking about…’

Squid Game Director Feeling ‘Exhausted And Sick’ He Said, ‘I am thinking about…’

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Planning To Enjoy Christmas And New Year But Can’t Spend Big? Here’s How You Can SAVE With These Secret Tips

Planning To Enjoy Christmas And New Year But Can’t Spend Big? Here’s How You Can

Top Mental Health Trends In The Workplace For 2024

Top Mental Health Trends In The Workplace For 2024

Winter Superfoods: The Ultimate Guide To Keep Warm And Healthy With These Nutrient-Dense Meals

Winter Superfoods: The Ultimate Guide To Keep Warm And Healthy With These Nutrient-Dense Meals

Dreaming Of Christmas Magic? Visit Santa Claus Village In Finland This Season

Dreaming Of Christmas Magic? Visit Santa Claus Village In Finland This Season

10 Early Cancer Warning Symptoms That Could Save Your Life

10 Early Cancer Warning Symptoms That Could Save Your Life

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox