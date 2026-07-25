LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > India News > ‘Do I Still Need to Prove My Sincerity?’ Sonam Wangchuk Dismisses Government Deal Claims After 26-Day Hunger Strike

‘Do I Still Need to Prove My Sincerity?’ Sonam Wangchuk Dismisses Government Deal Claims After 26-Day Hunger Strike

After ending his 26-day hunger strike over the NEET paper leak issue, Sonam Wangchuk rejects allegations of a government deal and explains why he chose to call off his protest.

Sonam Wangchuk (Photo: X)
Sonam Wangchuk (Photo: X)

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Sat 2026-07-25 07:58 IST

The social activist Sonam Wangchuk has firmly denied the claims that he broke off the 26-day fast after signing a secret deal with the Central government. In reaction to comments made about him on social media, Wangchuk wondered why there was still an issue regarding his sincerity after fasting for close to a month in solidarity with students of the NEET-UG paper leak scandal and other exam irregularities.
 
In a video posted on X, Wangchuk said that it should not be politicised the way he had decided to end the fast. He advised everyone to watch his entire 22-minute explanation on YouTube.
 
“After 26 days of hunger do I need to prove my sincerity!!!” Wangchuk wrote while sharing the video.
 

Wangchuk Says Critics Ignored His Sacrifice

In a statement that did not mention any names, Wangchuk went against all those who accused him of making compromises with the government. In doing so, Wangchuk maintained that these accusations were oblivious of the physical and emotional toll taken by the hunger strike.
 
The activist called an end to his indefinite hunger strike on Thursday, after he declared that the government had made some positive indications in response to many of his demands. This action, however, sparked mixed responses on the web as some raised doubts about whether there had been some sort of deal with the government.
 

Wife Appeals for Compassion as Wangchuk Recovers in ICU

Earlier, Wangchuk’s wife, Gitanjali Angmo, urged people not to judge his decision without understanding the hardships he endured during the protest.
 
In an emotional post on X, she revealed that Wangchuk had been admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) after losing around 11 kg, including muscle mass, during the 26-day fast.
 
She said that before criticising him, people should recognise the physical sacrifices he made for a larger public cause. Angmo also appealed to the public to show compassion instead of making political assumptions while he recovers.
 

Why Sonam Wangchuk Ended His Hunger Strike

As per Wangchuk, the reason for stopping the hunger strike came after he got positive assurances from Union Ministers J P Nadda and Jitendra Singh.
 
He stated that the government assured him that it was positively taking into consideration several important demands that include no legal action being taken against protesters, discussion in Parliament regarding the changes in the examinations and compensation to the families of students who were victims of NEET-UG paper leak and ended up committing suicide.
 
These assurances made Wangchuk stop the protest and pursue the matters through dialogue.
 

Wangchuk Undergoing Treatment in Gurugram

Currently, Sonam Wangchuk is recuperating in Medanta Hospital in Gurugram. As he is recuperating from the effects of the hunger strike, he has requested both his supporters and critics to understand his rationale for the hunger strike and evaluate his actions only after hearing his full story.
You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘Do I Still Need to Prove My Sincerity?’ Sonam Wangchuk Dismisses Government Deal Claims After 26-Day Hunger Strike
Tags: home-hero-pos-1Sonam Wangchuk

RELATED News

Centre Bans BitChat After Jantar Mantar Protest: What Is Messaging App And How It Works Without Internet

Army Officer’s Son Studying in US Dies After Car Falls Into Open Drain in Delhi, Survivor Reveals What Happened

Indian Tanker Attacked Off Iran, All 28 Crew Members Safe: Embassy

Delhi Metro Shuts 18 Stations Again: Check Full List, Timings and What Commuters Need to Know Today

Who Is Ravneet Singh Bittu? BJP Leader Resigns As Union Minister After Rajya Sabha Term Ends

LATEST NEWS

Hardik Pandya ODI Return Update: India Star Resumes Intense Training For Cricket World Cup 2027

Andrea Pirlo Set To Become Italy Head Coach After Pep Guardiola And Carlo Ancelotti Reject Azzurri Job

‘Do I Still Need to Prove My Sincerity?’ Sonam Wangchuk Dismisses Government Deal Claims After 26-Day Hunger Strike

Good News For Indian Football Fans! Brazil In Advanced Talks To Play International Friendly In Kolkata: Report

Spain’s FIFA World Cup 2026 Hero Ferran Torres Kisses Marcos Llorente in Viral Ibiza Pics; Fans Question Sexual Orientation

Who Is Jhandu Kumar? From E-Rickshaw Driver To Selling Vegetables, Para Powerlifter Wins Bronze Medal For India At Commonwealth Games 2026

Days After India U19 World Cup Winner Manjot Kalra’s Arrest, LPL Organisers Take Over Jaffna Kings

Indian Chess Legend Viswanathan Anand Appointed Interim FIDE President, Replaces Arkady Dvorkovich

2026 AFCON Final Controversy Takes New Twist as CAS Sets Hearing Date for Senegal’s Appeal Against Morocco— All You Need To Know

Was FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Against Spain Lionel Messi’s Last International Match? Argentine Star Leandro Paredes Breaks Silence

‘Do I Still Need to Prove My Sincerity?’ Sonam Wangchuk Dismisses Government Deal Claims After 26-Day Hunger Strike

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘Do I Still Need to Prove My Sincerity?’ Sonam Wangchuk Dismisses Government Deal Claims After 26-Day Hunger Strike

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘Do I Still Need to Prove My Sincerity?’ Sonam Wangchuk Dismisses Government Deal Claims After 26-Day Hunger Strike
‘Do I Still Need to Prove My Sincerity?’ Sonam Wangchuk Dismisses Government Deal Claims After 26-Day Hunger Strike
‘Do I Still Need to Prove My Sincerity?’ Sonam Wangchuk Dismisses Government Deal Claims After 26-Day Hunger Strike
‘Do I Still Need to Prove My Sincerity?’ Sonam Wangchuk Dismisses Government Deal Claims After 26-Day Hunger Strike

QUICK LINKS