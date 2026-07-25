‘Do I Still Need to Prove My Sincerity?’ Sonam Wangchuk Dismisses Government Deal Claims After 26-Day Hunger Strike

The social activist Sonam Wangchuk has firmly denied the claims that he broke off the 26-day fast after signing a secret deal with the Central government. In reaction to comments made about him on social media, Wangchuk wondered why there was still an issue regarding his sincerity after fasting for close to a month in solidarity with students of the NEET-UG paper leak scandal and other exam irregularities.

In a video posted on X, Wangchuk said that it should not be politicised the way he had decided to end the fast. He advised everyone to watch his entire 22-minute explanation on YouTube.

“After 26 days of hunger do I need to prove my sincerity!!!” Wangchuk wrote while sharing the video.

Wangchuk Says Critics Ignored His Sacrifice

In a statement that did not mention any names, Wangchuk went against all those who accused him of making compromises with the government. In doing so, Wangchuk maintained that these accusations were oblivious of the physical and emotional toll taken by the hunger strike.

The activist called an end to his indefinite hunger strike on Thursday, after he declared that the government had made some positive indications in response to many of his demands. This action, however, sparked mixed responses on the web as some raised doubts about whether there had been some sort of deal with the government.

Wife Appeals for Compassion as Wangchuk Recovers in ICU

Earlier, Wangchuk’s wife, Gitanjali Angmo, urged people not to judge his decision without understanding the hardships he endured during the protest.

In an emotional post on X, she revealed that Wangchuk had been admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) after losing around 11 kg, including muscle mass, during the 26-day fast.

She said that before criticising him, people should recognise the physical sacrifices he made for a larger public cause. Angmo also appealed to the public to show compassion instead of making political assumptions while he recovers.

Why Sonam Wangchuk Ended His Hunger Strike

As per Wangchuk, the reason for stopping the hunger strike came after he got positive assurances from Union Ministers J P Nadda and Jitendra Singh.

He stated that the government assured him that it was positively taking into consideration several important demands that include no legal action being taken against protesters, discussion in Parliament regarding the changes in the examinations and compensation to the families of students who were victims of NEET-UG paper leak and ended up committing suicide.

These assurances made Wangchuk stop the protest and pursue the matters through dialogue.

Wangchuk Undergoing Treatment in Gurugram