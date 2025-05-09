Home
Saturday, May 10, 2025
Live Tv
  'Do Not Believe Rumours': Sirsa Administration Urges Citizens To Stay Indoors

Authorities in Sirsa district have issued a late-night public alert, advising all residents to stay indoors and keep their lights switched off as a precautionary measure amid heightened tensions in the region.

Authorities in Sirsa district have issued a late-night public alert, advising all residents to stay indoors and keep their lights switched off as a precautionary measure amid heightened tensions in the region.

In an official statement, the Sirsa administration urged citizens not to step out unnecessarily and to avoid turning on any kind of lights, especially at night. The administration has also strongly advised against believing or spreading rumors, stressing that the situation in the district remains completely normal.

“All citizens should stay in their homes at night and do not go out unnecessarily. Do not turn on any kind of lights anywhere. Do not pay attention to any rumours, do not panic. Pay attention only to the official information issued from time to time by the district administration,” said the official advisory.

The alert comes amid increased security measures across parts of northern India following border tensions. Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely.

More details awaited,

