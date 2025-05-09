By issuing a proactive message to the public, Indian Oil aims to uphold supply chain integrity and prevent fear-based consumer behavior that could otherwise lead to artificial shortages.

Do Not Panic, Ample Fuel Stock Available Across India, Says Indian Oil Corporation Amid Tension In The Country

As tensions between India and Pakistan escalate following cross-border military actions, Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) has reassured citizens that fuel and LPG supplies across the country remain stable. The company has confirmed that there is no shortage of fuel and all supply chains are operating smoothly. This announcement comes in the wake of rising public concern over potential supply disruptions due to ongoing hostilities. In a social media post, Indian Oil has asked the public to refrain from panic buying, stating that such actions can cause avoidable chaos and disturb the otherwise seamless flow of essential fuel products across its outlets.

“No Need for Panic Buying,” Says Indian Oil

Indian Oil Corporation released a public statement through its social media channels addressing the growing apprehension among citizens. The statement read,

“#IndianOil has ample fuel stocks across the country and our supply lines are operating smoothly. There is no need for panic buying–fuel and LPG is readily available at all our outlets.”

Indian Oil reiterated that all its outlets across India are fully stocked with fuel and LPG, and there is no disruption in services. The company emphasized that panic buying could strain the supply chain unnecessarily.

Customers Urged to Remain Calm

Indian Oil also appealed to the public to maintain calm and avoid unnecessary rush to fuel stations. The company stated,

“Help us serve you better by staying calm and avoiding unnecessary rush. This will keep our supply lines running seamlessly and ensure uninterrupted fuel access for all.”

By discouraging panic buying, the company aims to prevent artificial shortages and ensure equitable access to fuel for everyone across the nation. The company urged consumers to trust the current supply infrastructure, which remains fully operational.

Cross-Border Escalation Fuels Public Concern

Public concerns about fuel availability heightened after recent military developments along the India-Pakistan border. India launched Operation Sindoor in retaliation to the deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam. The operation targeted nine terrorist camps located in Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK). This led to increased tension along the Line of Control (LoC).

Following the strikes, Pakistan initiated cross-border firing on Thursday night, targeting civilians and Indian Army posts in Uri, Kupwara, Tangdhar, and Karnah sectors of Jammu and Kashmir. These actions marked a violation of the ceasefire agreement between the two nations.

Indian Army Responds Effectively to Attacks

Indian defence forces successfully countered the cross-border attacks. Explosions were heard in Udhampur as Indian air defence systems intercepted Pakistani drones attempting to breach Indian airspace. The army confirmed that it had neutralised the immediate threats effectively and that operations to secure the region continue.

Despite these hostilities, essential services, including fuel supply, remain unaffected. Indian Oil’s prompt communication intends to maintain public confidence and prevent unnecessary panic.

Supply Operations Continue Without Disruption

Indian Oil’s assurance highlights that logistical operations and fuel distribution channels are functioning normally across the country. The corporation continues to monitor the situation closely and coordinate with local and national authorities to ensure uninterrupted service delivery.

By issuing a proactive message to the public, Indian Oil aims to uphold supply chain integrity and prevent fear-based consumer behavior that could otherwise lead to artificial shortages.

(With Inputs From ANI)

